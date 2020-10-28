Log in
Tilray : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020

10/28/2020

Tilray Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY), a global pioneer in cannabis production, research, cultivation and distribution, announced today it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Monday, November 9, 2020 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-407-0792 from the U.S. and 201-689-8263 internationally.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.tilray.com. The webcast will be archived after the conference call concludes.

About Tilray®

Tilray (Nasdaq: TLRY) is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 15 countries spanning five continents.

© Business Wire 2020

