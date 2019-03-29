Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Recharged bulls give stocks, commodities flying start to year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 01:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are pictured at Yusen Terminals at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles

LONDON (Reuters) - What goes down must come up! Three months after one of the worst years on record, investors have seen world stocks and key commodity markets roar back with their best first quarter since 2012.

It may seem a little incongruous when bond markets are screaming recession warnings, but it's all good when the world's two biggest economies are trying to mend their differences and major central banks are going all soft and cuddly again.

The numbers are quite astonishing. The value of MSCI's world share index has surged $6 trillion. Wall Street is up 13 percent, Europe 12 percent and China has jumped 25 percent, which is almost everything it lost last year and has only been bettered by Colombia.

Oil has raced up 30 percent, which is its best performance in any quarter since 2009. That has also helped Russia's rouble top the currency charts and copper and nickel have led metals markets to their best start to a year since 2012.

Chief investment officer of asset manager Prime Partners, Francois Savary, thinks the turnaround has been remarkable.

"It has been the return of Goldilocks," he said referring to the prime conditions for risk assets where borrowing is cheap and inflation is low.

With the global economy clearly slowing he suspects stocks are likely to now pause but for fixed income that is all music to the ears.

German Bunds - Europe's benchmark government IOUs - have had their best quarter in three years, making roughly 2 percent, with the yield on 10-year debt having dropped a week ago below zero percent for the first time since 2016.

Despite almost daily Brexit chaos, UK Gilts returns have jumped 5.5 percent, while U.S. Treasuries have made 3.2 percent as their yields have fallen 27 basis points. That followed a 37 basis point fall the previous quarter, whereas in the five quarters prior to that they had consistently risen.

(G
raphic: Global market asset performance 2019 png,

Currency markets have been on the turn too.

The dollar index will squeeze out its fourth quarterly rise in a row, but it is largely because the euro is set for its weakest Q1 since 2015 after a dive in euro zone growth scuppered the ECB's rate hike aspirations.

The yen is down a touch too, but sterling and others are up and especially against the euro with the pound's 4 percent gain set be its best quarter since the start of 2015, long before Brexit worries struck.

The Canadian, Aussie and Kiwi dollars have also done well but as usual the wilder swings have been in emerging markets.

Argentina's peso and Turkey's lira, 2018's punchbags, have taken another beating and especially in recent weeks as worries about both countries' political and economic trajectories have started to bite again.

Central Europe has suffered from the euro's slide whereas at the other end of the spectrum, the rouble is up 7.3 percent and China's yuan, Mexico's and Colombia's pesos, Egypt's pound and the Thai baht are all up between 1.5 and 3.5 percent.


(Graphic: Global FX in 2019, https://tmsnrt.rs/2V7nnck

FANGTASTIC

Wall Street's rally has put the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up for their strongest quarters since 2009 and 2012 respectively. The S&P also now only 4 percent off its record high with the so-called FANG tech stocks once again providing all the torque.

Facebook has surged 27 percent, Amazon 19 percent, Google 12 percent and streaming giant Netflix has soared more than 30 percent.

"The selloff in December was too sharp," said chief investment officer of New York-based hedge fund ValueWorks, Charles Lemonides. "If the Fed stays accommodative the economy will do well."

Silicon Valley startups have also enjoyed a frenzy. Ride-hailing service Lyft, which has been unable to say when it will stop losing money, was valued at more than $24 billion in its IPO on Thursday.

The Renaissance IPO ETF, which invests in recently listed companies including Spotify and software seller Okta, has also gained a whopping 31 percent since the start of the year.

(Graphi
c: World stocks index surges $6 trillion in 2019, https://tmsnrt.rs/2HNzc4v

And if you think that's good, China's tech sector has flown up 46 percent with online behemoth Alibaba up more than 30 percent alone.

That's all against the backdrop of Beijing swinging back into stimulus after the economy slowed to a 28-year low.

"It is a challenge for the Chinese equity market to be able to show as good a performance in the next 9 months," said Khiem Do, head of Greater China investments, Global Markets, at Barings, in Hong Kong.

"A lot of good news have been reflected in the prices. But the Chinese government will still be biased towards reflating the economy."


(Graphic: Emerging market stocks in 2019, https://tmsnrt.rs/2WAR71J

(Graphic:
Bonds this week: All about Britain and Italy png, https://tmsnrt.rs/2V8yMII p>(Graphic: European stocks performance March 29, https://tmsnrt.rs/2HKt9gZ

(Additional reporting by Virginia Furness in London, Noah Sin in Hong Kong and Noel Randewich in New York; additional graphics by Ritvik Carvalho and Helen Reid)

By Marc Jones
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.17% 1174.03 Delayed Quote.12.18%
AMAZON.COM 0.22% 1777.4325 Delayed Quote.18.07%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 25842.41 Delayed Quote.10.25%
FACEBOOK 0.37% 166.0394 Delayed Quote.26.29%
NASDAQ 100 0.52% 7356.551546 Delayed Quote.15.45%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.52% 7706.785658 Delayed Quote.15.19%
NETFLIX 0.14% 355 Delayed Quote.32.49%
OKTA INC 1.56% 82.49 Delayed Quote.27.45%
S&P 500 0.36% 2824.82 Delayed Quote.12.31%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 0.41% 138.105 Delayed Quote.21.27%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.44% 97.2 End-of-day quote.0.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
01:32pRecharged bulls give stocks, commodities flying start to year
RE
08:29aAMAZON COM : Web Services to open infrastructure location in Colombia
RE
05:58aVolkswagen Picks Siemens as Next Partner for Industrial-Cloud Project
DJ
03/28Ovations, hugs and soaring speeches as Apple embraces Hollywood
RE
03/28AMAZON COM : to Expand Tech Hub in Austin
DJ
03/28AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon S3 Glacier Deep Archive-the Lowe..
AQ
03/28AMAZON COM : Expands Austin Tech Hub and Announces Plans to Create 800 New Tech ..
BU
03/28Zara founder's real estate arm buys Amazon offices in Seattle
RE
03/27AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Concurrency Scaling for Amazo..
BU
03/27AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon S3 Glacier Deep Archiv..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 686 M
Net income 2019 14 010 M
Finance 2019 35 040 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 65,13
P/E ratio 2020 45,44
EV / Sales 2019 3,04x
EV / Sales 2020 2,50x
Capitalization 871 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 046 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM18.07%871 109
WAYFAIR INC66.29%13 646
ETSY INC41.12%8 026
QURATE RETAIL INC-18.49%6 933
ZOZO INC4.10%5 792
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-9.20%5 406
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
Mobile App
SERVICE PREMIUM
About