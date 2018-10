Roche posts modest third-quarter sales beat as new drugs offset hit from copies

Financials (€) Sales 2018 39 290 M EBIT 2018 7 469 M Net income 2018 4 932 M Debt 2018 39 300 M Yield 2018 3,64% P/E ratio 2018 15,13 P/E ratio 2019 14,86 EV / Sales 2018 2,80x EV / Sales 2019 2,27x Capitalization 70 875 M Chart BAYER Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BAYER Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 26 Average target price 99,5 € Spread / Average Target 27% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BAYER -23.72% 81 882 JOHNSON & JOHNSON -4.19% 359 141 PFIZER 20.87% 256 643 NOVARTIS 0.07% 212 170 ROCHE HOLDING LTD. -4.56% 204 254 MERCK AND COMPANY 23.44% 185 661