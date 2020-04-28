Log in
Bayer : faces second investor reckoning over glyphosate litigation

04/28/2020 | 02:43am EDT
The historic headquarters of German pharmaceutical and chemical maker Bayer AG is pictured in Leverkusen

Bayer on Tuesday faces its second annual investor reckoning over its handling of a wave of U.S. lawsuits claiming its glyphosate-based weedkillers cause cancer.

Criticism from investors at this year's annual shareholders' meeting - held in a virtual format as gatherings are banned due to the coronavirus - will likely be less scathing than it was in 2019.

Bayer shares have plunged by about a third since August 2018, when the company lost the first U.S. lawsuit claiming Roundup - acquired via the $63 billion takeover of Monsanto - causes cancer.

At last year's meeting, Bayer's top management was handed an unprecedented show of shareholder disapproval with a 55.5 percent majority of shareholders voting against ratifying the executive board's business conduct.

Such a vote, which prominently wraps up every German AGM, is largely symbolic because it has no bearing on management's liability or tenure but it is treated as a key gauge of investor sentiment.

In the run-up to Tuesday's event, leading shareholder advisory firm ISS backed a motion to support the actions of the management and supervisory board, seeing no evidence that fiduciary duties were breached in 2019.

Glass Lewis, another major proxy advisor, has said that investors should abstain because proceedings regarding Roundup had yet to be concluded.

Mutual fund firm Deka Investment, one of Bayer's largest German shareholders, said it would give management and non-executive directors a vote of approval because Bayer had reacted to investor criticism. Deka Investment had given them a thumbs-down last year.

"But with this vote we make an urgent call to bring clarity soon in the matter of litigation," said Ingo Speich, Deka's head of sustainability and corporate governance.

Bayer on March 27 became the first German company to announce a move to hold its AGM online shortly after the German government laid the ground for such a switch.

Shareholders are only able to hand in written question in advance and are stripped of the opportunity to voice their views on management in front of fellow investors as is the norm in a regular meeting.

The AGM will also see the retirement of Chairman Werner Wenning, who strongly supported CEO Werner Baumann's pursuit of Monsanto. He will be succeeded by Norbert Winkeljohann, a former executive at audit and consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Bayer on Monday said the economic downturn and the need to preserve cash means it is taking a tougher stance in talks to settle claims over glyphosate, even as its earnings rose.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 44 238 M
EBIT 2020 8 099 M
Net income 2020 4 586 M
Debt 2020 28 725 M
Yield 2020 4,53%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,05x
EV / Sales2021 1,92x
Capitalization 61 893 M
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 80,62  €
Last Close Price 63,00  €
Spread / Highest target 74,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Reiner Hoffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-13.47%67 063
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.16%406 763
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.31%304 733
PFIZER, INC.-2.17%212 641
MERCK & CO., INC-7.66%212 057
NOVARTIS-4.21%204 428
