Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equinor: We will clean up the Bahamas oil spill

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 09:12am EDT
Satellite image after the impact of Hurricane Dorian on the South Riding Point oil terminal at Grand Bahama Island. The red outline denotes the plume area of the oil spill, ca. 0.5 sq km, and ca. 1.3 km in length. (Photo: ESA Sentinel-2 satellite)
In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian there are reports of widespread devastation across the Bahamas. Equinor will clean up the spills from the South Riding Point oil terminal. Resources are being mobilized as quickly as possible to safeguard people, the environment and the facility.

At the time of arrival of the hurricane, Equinor had 54 personnel on Grand Bahama. All are confirmed safe and accounted for. Employee relief is being provided, including water and food.

The South Riding Point oil terminal has sustained damage from the hurricane and oil has been observed on the ground at the terminal site and in neighboring areas. The size of the spill is not yet clear.

Based on current visual assessments, there are no indications of continued oil leakage from the tanks or of oil spills from the terminal to sea or beaches. Further examination is ongoing to assess the full impact of the spill.

Security personnel is on site at the terminal working to secure the area and identify potential hazards.

Equinor has secured vessels and equipment for oil spill response in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, and from various ports across southeast Florida. Some are now en-route, while some are pending customs to be en-route as soon as possible. Upon arrival, clean-up and remediation will start immediately.

The equipment mobilized includes skimmers, oil containment booms, absorbents, pumps, pressure washers and boats.

The situation is complex and challenging, with damage to infrastructure hampering progress in relief and response efforts.

Equinor has almost 100 members of its incident management organization in Norway and the US now working in coordination with our people on Grand Bahamas Island.

Equinor will come back with more updates as work continues and more information becomes available.

Related pages
Equinor in the Bahamas
  • Equinor owns the South Riding Point storage and transshipment terminal on Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas.
  • The terminal has a storage capacity of 6.75 million barrels of crude and condensate. At the time the hurricane hit 1.8 million barrels were stored in three tanks. The other tanks had residual oil.
  • The South Riding Point terminal has a total of ten tanks. Nine of these had roofs, and five of those are gone due to the impact of Hurricane Dorian
  • At the time of the hurricane, Equinor had 54 employees on Grand Bahama Island.

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 08 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2019 13:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUINOR ASA
09:12aEQUINOR : We will clean up the Bahamas oil spill
PU
09/06Big Oil undermines U.N. climate goals with $50 billion of new projects - repo..
RE
09/06ExxonMobil confirms exclusivity agreement with Var Energi
RE
09/06Exxon agrees $4 billion sale of Norway oil and gas assets - sources
RE
09/06EXCLUSIVE : Exxon agrees $4 billion sale of Norway oil and gas assets - sources
RE
09/06EQUINOR : owners smile as it starts $5bn buyback
AQ
09/05LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Euro zone stocks rally 1% on trade hopes, FTSE lags
RE
09/05Seven European Companies Partner With Equinor on Carbon Capture
DJ
09/05EQUINOR : Share buy-back
PU
09/05EQUINOR ASA : - Snefrid Nord on stream
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 70 550 M
EBIT 2019 15 245 M
Net income 2019 5 708 M
Debt 2019 15 614 M
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 97,3x
P/E ratio 2020 83,7x
EV / Sales2019 7,93x
EV / Sales2020 7,07x
Capitalization 544 B
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 22,84  NOK
Last Close Price 163,45  NOK
Spread / Highest target -81,6%
Spread / Average Target -86,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -90,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-9.25%60 700
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-1.97%221 152
PETROCHINA COMPANY-13.59%153 191
TOTAL-0.87%131 472
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS16.36%90 033
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)59.54%78 890
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group