MICROSOFT CORPORATION

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Microsoft : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

12/04/2019 | 07:05pm EST

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Walmsley Emma N

(Month/Day/Year)

MICROSOFT CORP[ MSFT ]

Statement

12/04/2019

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

(Check all applicable)

(Month/Day/Year)

C/O MICROSOFT CORPORATION

X Director

10% Owner

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

Officer (give title

Other (specify

ONE MICROSOFT WAY

Applicable Line)

below)

below)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One

(Street)

Reporting Person

REDMOND

WA

98052-6399

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

0

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

or Exercise

Form:

(Instr. 5)

Price of

Direct (D)

Amount

Derivative

or Indirect

or

Security

(I) (Instr. 5)

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

Ann Habernigg, Attorney-in-

12/04/2019

fact for Emma N. Walmsley

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

November 20, 2019

Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20549

Re: Microsoft Corporation - Power of Attorney

To whom it may concern:

This will confirm that I have granted each of the individuals listed below the authority to, on my behalf, execute and file the Form ID and Form ID Confirming Statement, if applicable, Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities (Form 3), the Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities (Form 4) and the Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 5), in connection with transactions in Microsoft Corporation securities, as my Attorney-In-Fact. Such power of attorney shall remain in full force and effect until either (i) I am no longer subject to the reporting requirements under Section 16 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended or (ii) I have provided

you with written notice withdrawing this authority.

The individuals who are authorized to act as my Attorney-In-Fact under this Power of Attorney are as follows:

Keith R. Dolliver

Ann Habernigg

Peter A. Kraus

Christyne Mayberry

Ben O. Orndorff

This Power of Attorney is effective immediately upon filing with the Securities

Exchange Commission and for purposes of my future Form 4 and Form 5 filings relating to Microsoft securities and transactions.

Sincerely,

/s/ Emma Walmsley Emma Walmsley

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 00:04:02 UTC
