Microsoft : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

November 20, 2019

Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20549

Re: Microsoft Corporation - Power of Attorney

To whom it may concern:

This will confirm that I have granted each of the individuals listed below the authority to, on my behalf, execute and file the Form ID and Form ID Confirming Statement, if applicable, Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities (Form 3), the Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities (Form 4) and the Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 5), in connection with transactions in Microsoft Corporation securities, as my Attorney-In-Fact. Such power of attorney shall remain in full force and effect until either (i) I am no longer subject to the reporting requirements under Section 16 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended or (ii) I have provided

you with written notice withdrawing this authority.

The individuals who are authorized to act as my Attorney-In-Fact under this Power of Attorney are as follows:

Keith R. Dolliver

Ann Habernigg

Peter A. Kraus

Christyne Mayberry

Ben O. Orndorff