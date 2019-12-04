Microsoft : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
November 20, 2019
Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.E.
Washington, D.C. 20549
Re: Microsoft Corporation - Power of Attorney
To whom it may concern:
This will confirm that I have granted each of the individuals listed below the authority to, on my behalf, execute and file the Form ID and Form ID Confirming Statement, if applicable, Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities (Form 3), the Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities (Form 4) and the Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 5), in connection with transactions in Microsoft Corporation securities, as my Attorney-In-Fact. Such power of attorney shall remain in full force and effect until either (i) I am no longer subject to the reporting requirements under Section 16 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended or (ii) I have provided
you with written notice withdrawing this authority.
The individuals who are authorized to act as my Attorney-In-Fact under this Power of Attorney are as follows:
Keith R. Dolliver
Ann Habernigg
Peter A. Kraus
Christyne Mayberry
Ben O. Orndorff
This Power of Attorney is effective immediately upon filing with the Securities
Exchange Commission and for purposes of my future Form 4 and Form 5 filings relating to Microsoft securities and transactions.
