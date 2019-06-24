Norwegian Air Shuttle : begins release of sizzling hot fares to the USA for Summer 2020 from under £160

Airline releases more than a million seats of its summer 2020 schedule from London to USA

Phased release of summer 2020 schedule begins

Book early for the cheapest fares and best seat selection

Norwegian today announces the release of more than one million seats to the USA, launching the release of its summer 2020 flight schedule. Consumers planning next year's summer holidays can now book affordable nonstop flights from London Gatwick to nine US cities from £157 one way at www.norwegian.com/uk.

Voted Skytrax Best Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline, Norwegian has grown to become a leading transatlantic carrier that offers consumers a high-quality service at great value fares. Operating modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with free Wi-Fi that are more environmentally friendly, customers travel in comfort with attentive crew and attractive schedules from London Gatwick to the most popular destinations in the USA and South America.

Norwegian has started the release of its summer 2020 flights to the USA, which are available to book now with one-way fares from:

London Gatwick to -

Boston (BOS) - £157 economy / £472 Premium

New York (JFK) - £157 economy / £542 Premium

Orlando (MCO) - £172 economy / £602 Premium

Tampa (TPA) - £172 economy / £602 Premium

Denver (DEN) - £187 economy / £602 Premium

Miami (MIA) - £192 economy / £602 Premium

Austin (AUS) - £197 economy / £602 Premium

San Francisco (SFO) - £197 economy / £602 Premium

Los Angeles (LAX) - £197 economy / £602 Premium

Matthew Wood, SVP Long-Haul Commercial at Norwegian said: 'Brits love a bargain which is why we are giving consumers plenty of time to start planning next year's summer holidays with early access to our lowest fares to the USA.

'We will be releasing more flights in phases that make up the rest of our summer 2020 flight schedule but until then, we recommend that consumers book early to secure the best fares and their preferred seats on board our modern environmentally-friendly aircraft to the USA's top cities.'

Europe's third largest low-cost airline will release the remainder of its summer 2020 programme in phases over the coming weeks. The airline currently operates more flights to the USA than any other carrier from London Gatwick and is the only carrier serving Brazil and Argentina nonstop from the airport.

Norwegian is ranked the most fuel-efficient transatlantic carrier by The International Council for Clean Transportation (ICCT), operating 787 Dreamliners that are more environmentally friendly and up to 20 per cent more fuel efficient than more traditional aircraft.

