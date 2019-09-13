Genentech :'s Fixed Dose Subcutaneous Combination of Perjeta and Herceptin Showed Non-Inferiority When Compared to Intravenous Formulations for People With HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

- New fixed-dose combination is administered under the skin in just minutes, significantly reducing the time spent receiving treatment -

- Data will be submitted to health authorities around the world, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency -

- Results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting -

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced the Phase III FeDeriCa study met its primary endpoint. The study showed a new investigational fixed-dose combination (FDC) of Perjeta® (pertuzumab) and Herceptin® (trastuzumab) with hyaluronidase, administered by subcutaneous (SC) injection in combination with intravenous (IV) chemotherapy, demonstrated non-inferior levels of Perjeta in the blood (pharmacokinetics) compared to standard IV infusion of Perjeta plus Herceptin and chemotherapy in people with HER2-positive early breast cancer (eBC). The safety profile of Perjeta and Herceptin FDC was consistent with that of Perjeta and Herceptin administered intravenously.

“With this single injection under the skin, people with HER2-positive breast cancer receiving Perjeta and Herceptin can have a faster treatment option,” said Sandra Horning, M.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “Our medicines have helped millions of people living with HER2-positive breast cancer and this latest development is particularly exciting as, for the first time, we have combined two therapeutic antibodies as a single subcutaneous formulation.”

SC administration of the FDC takes approximately 8 minutes for the initial loading dose, and approximately 5 minutes for each subsequent maintenance dose. This is compared to approximately 150 minutes for infusion of a loading dose of Perjeta and Herceptin using the standard IV formulations, and between 60-150 minutes for subsequent maintenance infusions for the combination.

Full data from the FeDeriCa study will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting and to health authorities around the world.

About the FeDeriCa study

FeDeriCa is an international, multi-center, two-arm, randomized, open-label, Phase III study evaluating the pharmacokinetics, efficacy and safety of SC injection of the FDC of Perjeta and Herceptin in combination with chemotherapy, compared with standard IV infusion of Perjeta and Herceptin in combination with chemotherapy in people with HER2-positive eBC who are being treated in the neoadjuvant (before surgery) and adjuvant (after surgery) settings. The primary endpoint of the study is minimum levels of Perjeta in the blood during a given dosing interval (Ctrough). Secondary endpoints include safety; minimum levels of Herceptin in the blood during a given dosing interval (Ctrough); and total pCR, meaning there is no tumor tissue detectable at the time of surgery. The safety profile of Perjeta and Herceptin FDC was consistent with that of Perjeta and Herceptin administered intravenously.

About HER2-positive breast cancer

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women worldwide. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 271,000 people in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and more than 42,000 will die from the disease in 2019. Breast cancer is not one, but many diseases based on the biology of each tumor. In HER2-positive breast cancer, there is excess HER2 protein on the surface of tumor cells. Approximately 15-20% of breast cancers are HER2-positive based on the result of a diagnostic test.

About the FDC of Perjeta and Herceptin

The FDC of Perjeta and Herceptin is a new SC formulation that combines pertuzumab and trastuzumab with Halozyme Therapeutics’ Enhanze® drug delivery technology.

Trastuzumab in the FDC is the same monoclonal antibody in IV Herceptin, and pertuzumab is the same monoclonal antibody in IV Perjeta. The mechanisms of action of Perjeta and Herceptin are believed to complement each other as both bind to the HER2 receptor, but to different places. The combination of Perjeta and Herceptin is thought to provide a more comprehensive, dual blockade of the HER signaling pathways.

Halozyme’s Enhanze drug delivery technology may enable and optimize SC drug delivery for appropriate co-administered therapeutics. The technology is based on a proprietary recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that temporarily degrades hyaluronan - a glycosaminoglycan or chain of natural sugars in the body, to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs.

Current Perjeta and Herceptin IV Indication Statements and Important Safety Information

Perjeta Indication Statements

Perjeta (pertuzumab) is approved for use in combination with Herceptin (trastuzumab) and docetaxel in people who have HER2-positive breast cancer that has spread to different parts of the body (metastatic) and who have not received anti-HER2 therapy or chemotherapy for metastatic breast cancer.

Perjeta is approved for use in combination with Herceptin (trastuzumab) and chemotherapy for:

use prior to surgery (neoadjuvant treatment) in people with HER2-positive, locally advanced, inflammatory, or early stage breast cancer (tumor is greater than two centimeters in diameter or node-positive). Perjeta should be used as part of a complete treatment regimen for early breast cancer.

use after surgery (adjuvant treatment) in people with HER2-positive early breast cancer that has a high likelihood of coming back.

Important Safety Information

Side effects with Perjeta

Not all people have serious side effects; however, side effects with Perjeta therapy are common. It is important for patients to know what side effects may happen and what symptoms patients should watch for.

A patient’s doctor may stop treatment if serious side effects happen. Patients should be sure to contact their healthcare team right away if they have questions or are worried about any side effects.

Most serious side effects of Perjeta

Perjeta may cause heart problems, including those without symptoms (such as reduced heart function) and those with symptoms (such as congestive heart failure).

A patient’s doctor may run tests to monitor the patient’s heart function before and during treatment with Perjeta.

Based on test results, a patient’s doctor may hold or discontinue treatment with Perjeta.

Patients should contact a health care professional immediately for any of the following: new onset or worsening shortness of breath, cough, swelling of the ankles/legs, swelling of the face, palpitations, weight gain of more than five pounds in 24 hours, dizziness or loss of consciousness.

Receiving Perjeta during pregnancy can result in the death of an unborn baby and birth defects.

Birth control should be used while receiving Perjeta and for seven months after a patient’s last dose of Perjeta. If a patient is a mother who is breastfeeding, she should talk with her doctor about either stopping breastfeeding or stopping Perjeta.

If a patient thinks she may be pregnant, she should contact her healthcare provider immediately.

If a patient is exposed to Perjeta during pregnancy or becomes pregnant while receiving Perjeta or within seven months following her last dose of Perjeta in combination with Herceptin, she is encouraged to report Perjeta exposure to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Other possible serious side effects

Perjeta should not be used in patients who are allergic to pertuzumab or to any of the ingredients in Perjeta.

Infusion-related reactions: Perjeta is a medicine that is delivered into a vein through a needle. Perjeta has been associated with infusion-related reactions, some fatal. The most common infusion-related reactions when receiving Perjeta, Herceptin and docetaxel were feeling tired, abnormal or altered taste, allergic reactions, muscle pain and vomiting. The most common infusion-related reactions when receiving Perjeta alone were fever, chills, feeling tired, headache, weakness, allergic reactions and vomiting.

Perjeta is a medicine that is delivered into a vein through a needle. Perjeta has been associated with infusion-related reactions, some fatal. The most common infusion-related reactions when receiving Perjeta, Herceptin and docetaxel were feeling tired, abnormal or altered taste, allergic reactions, muscle pain and vomiting. The most common infusion-related reactions when receiving Perjeta alone were fever, chills, feeling tired, headache, weakness, allergic reactions and vomiting. Severe allergic reactions: Some people receiving Perjeta may have severe allergic reactions, called hypersensitivity reactions or anaphylaxis, which may happen quickly and may affect many areas of the body. Severe allergic reactions, some fatal, have been observed in patients treated with Perjeta.

Most common side effects

The most common side effects of Perjeta when given with Herceptin and docetaxel for treatment of breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic) are:

Diarrhea

Hair loss

Low levels of white blood cells with or without fever

Nausea

Feeling tired

Rash

Damage to the nerves (numbness, tingling, pain in hands/feet)

The most common side effects of Perjeta when given with Herceptin and chemotherapy as part of an early breast cancer regimen before surgery are:

Constipation

Damage to the nerves (numbness, tingling, pain in hands/feet)

Diarrhea

Feeling tired

Hair loss

Headache

Low levels of red blood cells

Low levels of white blood cells with or without fever

Low platelet count

Mouth blisters or sores

Nausea

Pain in the muscles

Vomiting

Weakness

Side effects may vary based on chemotherapy regimen.

The most common side effects of Perjeta when given with Herceptin and chemotherapy as part of an early breast cancer regimen after surgery are:

Diarrhea

Nausea

Hair loss

Feeling tired

Damage to the nerves (numbness, tingling, pain in hands/feet)

Vomiting

Patients are encouraged to report side effects to Genentech and the FDA. Report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. Report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Patients should talk to a healthcare professional for more information about the benefits and risks of Perjeta.

Please see the Perjeta full Prescribing Information for additional Important Safety Information, including most serious side effects, at http://www.perjeta.com.

Herceptin Indication Statements

Adjuvant Breast Cancer

Herceptin is approved for the treatment of early stage breast cancer that is Human Epidermal growth factor Receptor 2-positive (HER2-positive) and has spread into the lymph nodes or is HER2-positive and has not spread into the lymph nodes. If it has not spread into the lymph nodes, the cancer needs to be estrogen receptor/progesterone receptor (ER/PR)-negative or have one high-risk feature. * Herceptin can be used in several different ways:

As part of a treatment course including the chemotherapy drugs doxorubicin, cyclophosphamide, and either paclitaxel or docetaxel. This treatment course is known as “ AC→TH .”

.” With the chemotherapy drugs docetaxel and carboplatin. This treatment course is known as “ TCH .”

.” Alone after treatment with multiple other therapies, including an anthracycline (doxorubicin)-based therapy (a type of chemotherapy).

Patients are selected for therapy based on an FDA-approved test for Herceptin.

*High risk is defined as ER/PR-positive with one of the following features: tumor size greater than 2 cm, age less than 35 years, or tumor grade 2 or 3.

Metastatic Breast Cancer

Herceptin has two approved uses in metastatic breast cancer:

Herceptin in combination with the chemotherapy drug paclitaxel is approved for the first-line treatment of H uman E pidermal growth factor R eceptor 2 -positive (HER2-positive) metastatic breast cancer.

uman pidermal growth factor eceptor -positive (HER2-positive) metastatic breast cancer. Herceptin alone is approved for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer in patients who have received one or more chemotherapy courses for metastatic disease.

Patients are selected for therapy based on an FDA-approved test for Herceptin.

Important Safety Information

Possible serious side effects with Herceptin

Not all people have serious side effects, but side effects with Herceptin therapy are common.

Although some people may have a life-threatening side effect, most do not.

A patient’s doctor will stop treatment if any serious side effects occur.

Herceptin is not for everyone. A patient should be sure to contact their doctor if they are experiencing any of the following:

HEART PROBLEMS

These include heart problems—such as congestive heart failure or reduced heart function—with or without symptoms. The risk for and seriousness of these heart problems were highest in people who received both Herceptin and a certain type of chemotherapy (anthracycline). In a study of adjuvant (early) breast cancer, one patient died of significantly weakened heart muscle. A patient’s doctor will check for signs of heart problems before, during, and after treatment with Herceptin.

INFUSION REACTIONS, including:

Fever and chills

Feeling sick to your stomach (nausea)

Throwing up (vomiting)

Pain (in some cases at tumor sites)

Headache

Dizziness

Shortness of breath

These signs usually happen within 24 hours after receiving Herceptin.

A patient should be sure to contact their doctor if they:

Are a woman who could become pregnant, or may be pregnant

Herceptin may result in the death of an unborn baby or birth defects. Contraception should be used while receiving Herceptin and for seven months after a patient's last dose of Herceptin. If a patient is or becomes pregnant while receiving Herceptin or within seven months after their last dose of Herceptin, the patient should immediately report Herceptin exposure to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Have any signs of SEVERE LUNG PROBLEMS, including:

Severe shortness of breath

Fluid in or around the lungs

Weakening of the valve between the heart and the lungs

Not enough oxygen in the body

Swelling of the lungs

Scarring of the lungs

A patient’s doctor may check for signs of severe lung problems when he or she examines the patient.

Have LOW WHITE BLOOD CELL COUNTS

Low white blood cell counts can be life threatening. Low white blood cell counts were seen more often in patients receiving Herceptin plus chemotherapy than in patients receiving chemotherapy alone.

A patient’s doctor may check for signs of low white blood cell counts when he or she examines the patient.

Side effects seen most often with Herceptin

Some patients receiving Herceptin for breast cancer had the following side effects:

Fever

Feeling sick to your stomach (nausea)

Throwing up (vomiting)

Infusion reactions

Diarrhea

Infections

Increased cough

Headache

Feeling tired

Shortness of breath

Rash

Low white and red blood cell counts

Muscle pain

A patient should contact their doctor immediately if they have any of the side effects listed above.

Patients are encouraged to report side effects to Genentech and the FDA. Report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. Report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Patients should talk to a healthcare professional for more information about the benefits and risks of Herceptin.

Please see the Herceptin full Prescribing Information for additional Important Safety Information, including most serious side effects, at http://www.herceptin.com.

About Genentech in breast cancer

Genentech has been advancing breast cancer research for more than 30 years with the goal of helping as many people with the disease as possible. Our medicines, along with companion diagnostic tests, have substantially improved outcomes for HER2-positive breast cancer. As our understanding of breast cancer biology rapidly improves, we are working to identify new biomarkers and approaches to treatment for other subtypes of the disease, including triple-negative and hormone receptor-positive.

About Genentech

Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

