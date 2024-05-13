--UBS Group Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti committed to stay in the role until the integration of Credit Suisse is complete, meaning he could remain in the position until early 2027, Bloomberg reports, citing the executive's comments at an event in Zurich.

--The CEO's comments follow UBS's recent suggestions that Ermotti's term may be extended beyond the timeline of the merger, Bloomberg reports.

--UBS didn't immediately respond to request for comment by Dow Jones Newswires.


