Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Sumner Redstone

Birthday : 05/27/1923
Place of birth : Boston (Massachusetts) - United States
Linked companies : CBS Corporation - Viacom, Inc.
Biography : Sumner Murray Redstone is a businessperson who founded CBS Corp. and Viacom, Inc. and who has been a

Viacom-CBS is just the beginning of Shari Redstone's media deals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 06:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The CBS broadcasting logo is seen outside the CBS Broadcast Center in Manhattan

NEW YORK (Reuters) - More than two months before CBS Corp and Viacom Inc succeeded at a third attempt to recombine, controlling shareholder Shari Redstone had already decided the new company needed to get bigger.

"We would want to look at something after that to ... develop more scale as we move forward,” Redstone said at The Information's Women in Tech, Media and Finance conference in June.

To the audience of executives in the Times Square high rise overlooking the storied Paramount building, it was clear that her ambitions went well beyond the hard-won reunion of the two companies her father, Sumner Redstone, put together and then pulled apart 13 years ago during a very different era in media.

She has considered a variety of options that include a sale to a larger company or acquisitions that fall into two categories represented by Sony Entertainment and Discovery, people familiar with her thinking said.

Even with the combined portfolio of companies that include the CBS television network, CBS News, Showtime cable network and book publisher Simon & Schuster with MTV, Paramount studios and Nickelodeon, the new company, which will be called ViacomCBS Inc, will lack the firepower required to take on the likes of Walt Disney Co and Netflix Inc, Redstone believed.

By next year, the battle waged by big tech and the last of the remaining media giants will get bloodier when Disney, AT&T Inc and Comcast's NBCUniversal join Netflix, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc in the streaming video war for consumer wallets.

Taken together CBS and Viacom's market capitalisation of about $30 billion (£24.9 billion) is dwarfed by Disney's $247 billion and Netflix's $137 billion.

Viacom, CBS, Redstone's National Amusements, Sony and Discovery declined to comment.

A purchase of Discovery Inc would give it a vast network of popular cable networks and libraries of unscripted shows including the Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, the Food Network and HGTV. It would also give ViacomCBS Inc greater exposure in sports and international markets. But a deal would come at a time when consumers are abandoning cable and satellite TV subscriptions in favour of streaming services like Netflix.

A pursuit of Sony Corp entertainment divisions would send the message that it will play a bigger role in the streaming video wars in two ways.

Unlike Disney or AT&T's WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS plans to continue to play a hybrid role, both as a direct rival for subscribers and viewers to its free and paid streaming services as well as a producer of movies and shows for companies like Netflix and Amazon. Sony would provide additional content creation resources and a library of content that include "Spider-Man," "Jumanji," "Hotel Transylvania" and Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Redstone has not held talks with either companies and neither have expressed interest in a sale or merger for now.

At the moment, Sony has shown little interest in divesting assets despite flirting with the idea over the three decades it has owned the Hollywood studios.

Although activist shareholder Daniel Loeb urged Sony to spin off assets in the spring, Sony reaffirmed its commitment to its entertainment division. Its studio has flourished under chief Tony Vinciquerra, and Sony has said it is in the process of once again trying to get its PlayStation, music and movies divisions to work more closely together.

Discovery, whose Chief Executive David Zaslav was briefly mentioned as a potential candidate to run CBS, is also busy building a non-scripted entertainment, natural history and "factual programming" empire. It most recently restructuring a deal with the BBC that will see it launch a global subscription video-on-demand service.

The new company could also rekindle its talks to buy Lions Gate Entertainment Corp's Starz cable network. CBS made an informal offer to buy the network for about $5 billion and Lions Gate wanted $5.5 billion.

It is not immediately clear what the appetite for Starz will be after the merger when current Viacom CEO Bob Bakish will take over, one source familiar with the talks said. Those talks were driven by CBS interim CEO Joe Ianniello, who is expected to report to Bakish, his new boss.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Kenneth Li
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 2.21% 1824.34 Delayed Quote.18.84%
APPLE 4.23% 208.97 Delayed Quote.27.10%
AT&T 1.10% 34.86 Delayed Quote.22.14%
CBS CORPORATION 1.37% 48.7 Delayed Quote.9.88%
DISCOVERY INC 1.20% 29.6 Delayed Quote.19.64%
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. (USA) 0.66% 12.28 Delayed Quote.-23.73%
NETFLIX 0.47% 312.28 Delayed Quote.16.67%
SONY CORP -1.41% 5889 End-of-day quote.14.39%
VIACOM 2.38% 29.21 Delayed Quote.13.66%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.93% 137.01 Delayed Quote.24.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Sumner Redstone
 
08/13SUMNER REDSTONE : Viacom-CBS is just the beginning of Shari Redstone's media deals
RE
08/12SUMNER REDSTONE : sources
RE
01/09SUMNER REDSTONE : Redstone, Former Companion In Truce -- WSJ
DJ
01/08SUMNER REDSTONE : Sumner Redstone and Family Settle Legal Dispute With Former Companion Manuela Herzer
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Judge Orders Redstone Guardian -- WSJ
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Court to Appoint Guardian for Sumner Redstone
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS in Talks With Redstone Family's National Amusements To Settle Litigation -- 3rd Update
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Video of Redstone patriarch to be reviewed in CBS legal battle
RE
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Judge Expresses 'Great Skepticism' About Sumner Redstone's Condition
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Alleges Videotape of Ailing Mogul Sumner Redstone Felled Board Member
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Shari Redstone's Path to Power -- WSJ
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Shari Redstone's Path to Power
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Moonves Assailed in CBS Battle -- WSJ
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Shari Redstone Alleges CBS CEO Threatened to Quit If Board Didn't Strip Redstones of Control
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/08WARREN BUFFETT : Kraft Heinz withdraws outlook after dismal results
RE
08/07WARREN BUFFETT : Hedge fund investor Tarrant, who bet with Warren Buffett, dies
RE
08/12SUMNER REDSTONE : sources
RE
05:45aWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Is a Huge Backer of U.S. Banks
DJ
08/13JOHN MALONE : CBS-Viacom Merger Opens Door to More Deals
DJ
08/08STANLEY HO : Crown Resorts Shares Fall on Inquiry Into Stake Sale to Hong Kong Group
DJ
08/12MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 Capital buys influencer agency IMA
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Mario Greco Philip Green Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn R. Johnson Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Nelson Peltz Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group