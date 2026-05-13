This morning, quarterly results from the Swiss staffing giant were largely snubbed by investors.

First on this subject, refer to, Adecco shares tumble 13% as gross margin expected to remain under pressure, published earlier in our news section.

In market trading, it is worth noting that the group's share price has just fallen below a new 10-year low, a period during which its revenue stagnated while its operating profit was nearly halved.

Once adjusted for inflation, underperformance is startling - and all the more so given that between 2016 and 2025, Adecco invested €1.4bn in external growth operations.

The bleeding has been better controlled in terms of cash flow, which nevertheless remains down. Over a cumulative 10-year period, Adecco generated €5.5bn, from which the group distributed the lion's share - €3.5bn - in dividends.

It also attempted share buybacks, allocating a total of €0.7bn, although this effort was offset by the capital increase it was forced to make urgently during the pandemic.

Adecco continues to operate with high leverage - its net debt represents three years of EBITDA, and four years of free cash flow. All said, it continues to face investor distrust regarding its inability to return to growth.