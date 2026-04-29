Amundi reports highest inflows in four years for the first quarter

The asset management specialist has unveiled strong quarterly results, characterized by robust commercial momentum and solid profitability. Despite volatile equity market conditions in March, the group confirms the strength of its new 'Invest for the Future 2028' strategic plan.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/29/2026 at 01:11 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Amundi recorded total net inflows of 32 billion euros in the first quarter of 2026, its highest level of quarterly activity in over four years. This performance was almost exclusively driven by Medium-Long Term (MLT) assets, which alone attracted 30.9 billion euros.



This strong momentum was built on three pillars: the rise of ETFs, with the index platform remaining the growth engine with +16 billion euros in inflows; active management, which proved resilient with +7 billion euros, particularly in fixed income and credit strategies; and private assets, a segment that is accelerating (+3 billion euros), supported by the strategic partnership with ICG, in which Amundi now holds nearly 10% of the capital.



Financial indicators in the green



The European leader in asset management saw its adjusted net revenues climb to 902 million euros (+9.7%), driven by an increase in management fees and an exceptional contribution from performance fees (87 million euros).



Consequently, adjusted net income jumped 15% to reach 349 million euros. Earnings per share (EPS) followed the same trajectory, standing at 1.69 EUR.



Valérie Baudson, CEO of Amundi, highlighted the relevance of the new Medium-Term Plan (MTP):

'This performance confirms the relevance of the strategic pillars of our new plan. Activity was very sustained across all client segments and geographies'.



The group is notably betting on the retirement market (+5 billion euros in inflows this quarter) with the deployment of digital platforms such as PensioNEXT in Italy. Furthermore, diversification continued within the digital asset space with the recent launch of a 100% European Bitcoin ETP.



Despite unfavorable currency effects (notably on the Indian rupee) and a slight decline in equity markets over the quarter, Amundi's assets under management reached a new record of 2,398 billion euros, up 6.7% year-on-year.