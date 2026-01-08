  • Alphabet Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 310 to USD 370.
  • Ball Corporation: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 68 to USD 63.
  • Borgwarner Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 52 to USD 51.
  • Chubb Limited: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 309 to USD 351.
  • Clarivate Plc: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 4.20 to USD 3.60.
  • Elevance Health, Inc.: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform with a target price of USD 425.
  • Extra Space Storage Inc.: Scotiabank downgrades to sector perform from sector outperform and reduces the target price from USD 162 to USD 145.
  • Ford Motor Company: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 11 to USD 16.
  • General Motors Company: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 66 to USD 98.
  • Icon Public Limited Company: Truist Securities downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 231 to USD 222.
  • Invitation Homes Inc.: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 30 to USD 27.
  • Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform with a target price of USD 220.
  • Leidos Holdings, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 220.
  • Stellantis N.v.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 9 to USD 15.
  • The Gap, Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 26 to USD 41.
  • The Travelers Companies, Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 302 to USD 304.
  • Toast, Inc.: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform.