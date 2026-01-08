- Alphabet Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 310 to USD 370.
- Ball Corporation: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 68 to USD 63.
- Borgwarner Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 52 to USD 51.
- Chubb Limited: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 309 to USD 351.
- Clarivate Plc: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 4.20 to USD 3.60.
- Elevance Health, Inc.: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform with a target price of USD 425.
- Extra Space Storage Inc.: Scotiabank downgrades to sector perform from sector outperform and reduces the target price from USD 162 to USD 145.
- Ford Motor Company: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 11 to USD 16.
- General Motors Company: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 66 to USD 98.
- Icon Public Limited Company: Truist Securities downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 231 to USD 222.
- Invitation Homes Inc.: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 30 to USD 27.
- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform with a target price of USD 220.
- Leidos Holdings, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 220.
- Stellantis N.v.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 9 to USD 15.
- The Gap, Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 26 to USD 41.
- The Travelers Companies, Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 302 to USD 304.
- Toast, Inc.: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 01/08/2026 at 04:12 am EST