  • Alphabet Inc.: Phillip Securities downgrades to accumulate from buy and raises the target price from USD 340 to USD 395.
  • Citigroup Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
  • Cloudflare, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 222.
  • Lattice Semiconductor Corporation: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation. Zacks downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 122 to USD 121.
  • Molson Coors: Zacks upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 37 to USD 47.
  • Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 90 to USD 89.
  • Apa Corporation: Roth Capital Partners maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 27 to USD 37.
  • Eog Resources, Inc.: Roth Capital Partners maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 134.
  • Fair Isaac Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 2148 to USD 1658.
  • Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 58 to USD 72.
  • Humana Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 264 to USD 205.
  • Mastec, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 335 to USD 406.
  • Moderna, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 37 to USD 45.
  • Murphy Oil Corporation: Roth Capital Partners maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 28 to USD 35.
  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Roth Capital Partners maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 45 to USD 55.
  • Servicenow, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 237 to USD 177.
  • Zscaler, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 220 to USD 160.