- Alphabet Inc.: Phillip Securities downgrades to accumulate from buy and raises the target price from USD 340 to USD 395.
- Citigroup Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
- Cloudflare, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 222.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation. Zacks downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 122 to USD 121.
- Molson Coors: Zacks upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 37 to USD 47.
- Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 90 to USD 89.
- Apa Corporation: Roth Capital Partners maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 27 to USD 37.
- Eog Resources, Inc.: Roth Capital Partners maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 134.
- Fair Isaac Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 2148 to USD 1658.
- Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 58 to USD 72.
- Humana Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 264 to USD 205.
- Mastec, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 335 to USD 406.
- Moderna, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 37 to USD 45.
- Murphy Oil Corporation: Roth Capital Partners maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 28 to USD 35.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Roth Capital Partners maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 45 to USD 55.
- Servicenow, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 237 to USD 177.
- Zscaler, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 220 to USD 160.
Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Citigroup, Cloudflare, Fair Isaac, Humana…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 04/15/2026 at 05:34 am EDT