- Air Products and Chemicals: JPMorgan maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $310 to $330.
- Apple: UBS maintains its Neutral rating and raises the price target from $287 to $296.
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co: Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintains its Market Perform rating and lowers the price target from $246 to $235.
- Atlassian: Truist Securities maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $90 to $100.
- Blue Owl Capital: UBS maintains its Neutral rating and raises the price target from $9 to $9.50.
- Cardinal HealthTD Cowen maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $251 to $255.
- Cigna: Leerink Partners maintains its Market Perform rating and raises the price target from $297 to $300.
- CNH IndustrialTruist Securities maintains its Buy rating and lowers the price target from $17 to $16.
- ConocoPhillipsBarclays maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $128 to $136.
- CrocsUBS maintains its Neutral rating and raises the price target from $97 to $107.
- DexcomLeerink Partners maintains its Outperform rating and lowers the price target from $95 to $80.
- EquinixCantor Fitzgerald maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $1,173 to $1,186.
- Floor & Decor HoldingsUBS maintains its Neutral rating and lowers the price target from $70 to $55.
- Ford Motor CompanyTD Cowen maintains its Hold rating and lowers the price target from $14 to $13.
- Fortive CorporationRBC Capital Markets maintains its Sector Perform rating and raises the price target from $59 to $63.
- O'Reilly AutomotiveUBS maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $114 to $120.
- Parker-HannifinTruist Securities maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $1,139 to $1,147.
- Quanta ServicesBMO Capital Markets maintains its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $650 to $800.
- Realogy CorpHSBC maintains its Hold rating and raises the price target from $159 to $174.
- RedditCitizens maintains its Market Outperform rating and lowers the price target from $250 to $240.
- SanDisk: Wells Fargo maintains its Equal Weight rating and raises the price target from $975 to $1,250.
- Stryker Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its Overweight rating and lowers the price target from $456 to $418.
- TwilioOppenheimer maintains its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $170 to $200.
Analyst recommendations: Apple, ConocoPhillips, Stryker Corporation, Parker-Hannifin, Equinix
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 05/01/2026 at 09:16 am EDT