  • Air Products and Chemicals: JPMorgan maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $310 to $330.
  • Apple: UBS maintains its Neutral rating and raises the price target from $287 to $296.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher & Co: Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintains its Market Perform rating and lowers the price target from $246 to $235.
  • Atlassian: Truist Securities maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $90 to $100.
  • Blue Owl Capital: UBS maintains its Neutral rating and raises the price target from $9 to $9.50.
  • Cardinal HealthTD Cowen maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $251 to $255.
  • Cigna: Leerink Partners maintains its Market Perform rating and raises the price target from $297 to $300.
  • CNH IndustrialTruist Securities maintains its Buy rating and lowers the price target from $17 to $16.
  • ConocoPhillipsBarclays maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $128 to $136.
  • CrocsUBS maintains its Neutral rating and raises the price target from $97 to $107.
  • DexcomLeerink Partners maintains its Outperform rating and lowers the price target from $95 to $80.
  • EquinixCantor Fitzgerald maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $1,173 to $1,186.
  • Floor & Decor HoldingsUBS maintains its Neutral rating and lowers the price target from $70 to $55.
  • Ford Motor CompanyTD Cowen maintains its Hold rating and lowers the price target from $14 to $13.
  • Fortive CorporationRBC Capital Markets maintains its Sector Perform rating and raises the price target from $59 to $63.
  • O'Reilly AutomotiveUBS maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $114 to $120.
  • Parker-HannifinTruist Securities maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $1,139 to $1,147.
  • Quanta ServicesBMO Capital Markets maintains its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $650 to $800.
  • Realogy CorpHSBC maintains its Hold rating and raises the price target from $159 to $174.
  • RedditCitizens maintains its Market Outperform rating and lowers the price target from $250 to $240.
  • SanDisk: Wells Fargo maintains its Equal Weight rating and raises the price target from $975 to $1,250.
  • Stryker Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its Overweight rating and lowers the price target from $456 to $418.
  • TwilioOppenheimer maintains its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $170 to $200.