Equitable Holdings, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to buy from market perform with a target price of USD 58.
Flutter Entertainment Plc: Citi downgrades to sell from buy and reduces the target price from GBP 158 to GBP 68.
Hamilton Lane Incorporated: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 166.
Okta, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 85.
Paypal Holdings, Inc.: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 60 to USD 50.
Sps Commerce, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 80 to USD 60.
Stellantis N.v.: Kepler Cheuvreux downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from EUR 9 to EUR 7.50.
Atlassian Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 290 to USD 120.
Hubspot, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 485 to USD 350.
Intel Corporation: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 36 to USD 60.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 124 to USD 162.
Servicenow, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 185 to USD 140.
Vertiv Holdings Co: Roth Capital Partners maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 275 to USD 335.