Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Published on 04/16/2026 at 04:36 am EDT

Equitable Holdings, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to buy from market perform with a target price of USD 58.

Flutter Entertainment Plc: Citi downgrades to sell from buy and reduces the target price from GBP 158 to GBP 68.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 166.

Okta, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 85.

Paypal Holdings, Inc.: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 60 to USD 50.

Sps Commerce, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 80 to USD 60.

Stellantis N.v.: Kepler Cheuvreux downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from EUR 9 to EUR 7.50.

Atlassian Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 290 to USD 120.

Hubspot, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 485 to USD 350.

Intel Corporation: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 36 to USD 60.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 124 to USD 162.

Servicenow, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 185 to USD 140.

Vertiv Holdings Co: Roth Capital Partners maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 275 to USD 335.