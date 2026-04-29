Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent operates across more than 20 countries, serving industry-leading customers in datacenter, communications, and industrial markets. Over the past several years, the company has executed a deliberate transformation from a diversified industrial conglomerate into a focused photonics and optics powerhouse. Let's take a closer look.

The global photonics industry is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation demand supercycle, driven by a single unambiguous catalyst: the explosion of AI compute. Large language models and the massive GPU clusters required to train and run them are consuming optical interconnect bandwidth at a pace that has consistently surprised even optimistic forecasters. Within AI datacenters, moving data between GPUs, between racks, and between facilities increasingly requires photonic rather than copper solutions — light carries data farther, faster, and at lower power. This tripartite architecture, spanning Scale Up, Scale Out, and Scale Across, frames the entire market opportunity the photonics industry is now racing to address.

Pluggable transceivers alone represent a $50+ billion served addressable market by 2030, while co-packaged optics — still nascent but expanding rapidly - are projected to reach $15 billion, with DCI transceivers, transport equipment, and optical circuit switches contributing several billion more, bringing the aggregate SAM Coherent targets to over $70 billion. The directional consensus across independent research firms is unambiguous: photonics demand is accelerating. Key risks include hyperscaler customer concentration, trade and tariff exposure given global supply chains, and the manufacturing demands of the copper-to-optical transition.

Coherent operates through two segments: Datacenter & Communications (72% of Q2 FY2026 revenue), covering pluggable transceivers, DCI, co-packaged optics, optical circuit switches, and transport systems, and Industrial (28%), which is being deliberately streamlined - the Aerospace & Defense business was sold in September 2025, followed by the Munich materials processing division in January 2026.

What sets Coherent apart is genuine vertical integration - it is the only company that internally designs and manufactures virtually every component inside a pluggable transceiver - VCSELs, InP lasers, silicon photonics PICs, photodetectors, driver ICs — having shipped over one billion VCSELs and half a billion InP devices for datacom alone. Two specific capabilities are worth isolating: its high-power InP CW lasers and External Laser Sources for co-packaged optics, where it has already secured multi-year, high-volume orders from a leading AI datacenter customer, and its Liquid Crystal Optical Circuit Switch - a no-moving-parts, no-high-voltage architecture with a fundamental reliability advantage over MEMS-based rivals - now in production with 10+ active customer engagements as of March 2026.

Underpinning all of this is an aggressive InP capacity build and a strategically significant new partnership. Output is doubling in calendar 2026 versus Q4 2025 and will more than double again in 2027, powered by new 6-inch wafer lines in Sherman, Jarfälla, and Zurich - a node transition that compounds throughput gains beyond raw capacity additions. Running parallel to that build is a formal co-development partnership with NVIDIA targeting next-generation datacenter optics.

In Q2 2026, Datacenter & Communications hit $1.208B - up 34% YoY and running at nearly $5B annualized on its own — driving GAAP operating income of $184M (10.9% margin) and non-GAAP operating income of $336M (19.9% margin). Diluted EPS came in at $0.76 GAAP and $1.29 non-GAAP, with net earnings of $146.7M GAAP and $248.2M non-GAAP.

Net sales of $5.81B in 2025 are expected to reach $6.96B in 2026, $8.84B in 2027, and $10.84B in 2028, while EBITDA nearly triples from $1.29B to $3.17B over the same period — margins expanding from 22.2% to 29.3% as datacenter mix grows and fixed costs are absorbed. Net income swings from a loss in 2025 to $731.6M in 2026 and $1.055B in 2027, with consensus EPS going from -$0.52 to $3.99 to $5.78 to $8.64 across 2025–2028. Free cash flow, compressed to $40M in 2026 by the capex build, rebounds to $811M in 2027 and $1.27B in 2028 as the InP investments mature — and net debt of $1.571B in 2026 is projected to turn net cash of $550M by 2028.

At 9.66x EV/Revenue and 40.8x EV/EBITDA on 2026 estimates, the valuation looks demanding until you run it forward: EV/EBITDA falls to 29.3x in 2027 and 20.5x in 2028, while P/E compresses from 84x to 58x to 39x across the same three years as EPS scales from $3.99 to $8.64. FCF yield, negligible today at 0.06%, reaches 1.22% in 2027 and 1.96% in 2028.

Among risks, datacenter revenue is concentrated among a handful of hyperscalers, making any single customer's capex pause immediately visible in results. CPO, the company's most important medium-term growth driver, is not expected to generate revenue until H2 2026, and a qualification delay or ramp stumble would open a conspicuous gap against consensus. Trade policy adds structural uncertainty: Coherent's multinational manufacturing base and hyperscaler customer exposure sit squarely in the crosshairs of escalating export controls and tariffs. Industrial revenue has quietly deteriorated — down from $530 million to $478 million over the past year — with European and Chinese manufacturing weakness unlikely to reverse quickly. And with $3.35 billion in net debt and ~$209 million in annualized interest expense, there is little earnings cushion before financial flexibility tightens.

Coherent benefits from being the only fully vertical InP-to-transceiver stack in the industry, a co-development agreement with NVIDIA signaling preferred supplier status, and a capacity build across Sherman, Jarfälla, and Zurich that doubles output this year and again in 2027. The financial trajectory follows directly, with EPS scaling from $4 to nearly $9 between 2026 and 2028 and net debt on track to flip net cash by 2028. CPO qualification in H2 2026 is the single most important near-term event - it either confirms the integrated stack thesis or defers it.