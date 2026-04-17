Delta Plus strengthens its Brazilian presence with new acquisition
Delta Plus Group has announced the acquisition of Athenas, a Brazilian specialist in fall protection equipment. While financial terms remain undisclosed, the entity will be fully integrated into the group's consolidated accounts as of January 1, 2026.
This transaction marks a significant new milestone in Delta Plus's ambition to become the leading PPE (personal protective equipment) provider in Brazil, following the successful integrations of Pro Safety in 2013 and White Lake in 2020.
Those previous deals established the group as a major player in head protection and safety footwear. By acquiring Athenas, the company is consolidating its footprint in one of the world's most dynamic occupational safety markets.
"Delta Plus and Athenas are highly complementary in terms of product offerings, market coverage, and corporate culture. Athenas brings top-tier expertise and technological leadership to the Brazilian fall protection segment," the group stated.
Delta Plus Group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of individual protection clothing and equipment for professionals. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- foot protection (33%): safety and work shoes and boots;
- anti-fall protection (20%): safety harnesses and belts, anchoring assemblies, anti-fall systems, energy absorbers, safety nets, etc.;
- head protection (17%): hardhats, disposable masks, respirator masks, welding hoods, safety glasses, etc.;
- body protection (15%): high-tech fire, static, and acid protection clothing, cold and rain protection clothing, work clothing, welding garments, etc.;
- hand protection (12%): synthetic, leather, fabric, and latex gloves;
- other (3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (15.7%), Benelux (6.9%), Spain (4%), Italy (4%), Germany (3.7%), Poland (3%), Europe (12.3%) and other (50.4%).
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