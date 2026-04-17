Delta Plus strengthens its Brazilian presence with new acquisition

Delta Plus Group has announced the acquisition of Athenas, a Brazilian specialist in fall protection equipment. While financial terms remain undisclosed, the entity will be fully integrated into the group's consolidated accounts as of January 1, 2026.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/17/2026 at 02:04 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This transaction marks a significant new milestone in Delta Plus's ambition to become the leading PPE (personal protective equipment) provider in Brazil, following the successful integrations of Pro Safety in 2013 and White Lake in 2020.



Those previous deals established the group as a major player in head protection and safety footwear. By acquiring Athenas, the company is consolidating its footprint in one of the world's most dynamic occupational safety markets.



"Delta Plus and Athenas are highly complementary in terms of product offerings, market coverage, and corporate culture. Athenas brings top-tier expertise and technological leadership to the Brazilian fall protection segment," the group stated.