This withdrawal clears the path for the nomination of Kevin Warsh, Donald Trump's pick to succeed Jerome Powell. Republican Senator Thom Tillis had previously conditioned his support on the dismissal of the case, effectively stalling the confirmation process. The move marks a significant shift in a matter where political and institutional stakes remain deeply intertwined.

The review of cost overruns regarding the real estate project has now been handed over to the Fed's Inspector General, who is tasked with clarifying the matter. Authorities expect a comprehensive report in the coming weeks. However, the prosecutor indicated that a criminal probe could be reopened should new evidence emerge, underscoring the ongoing sensitivity of the case.