Disney cuts 1,000 jobs to accelerate reorganization
According to Reuters, the Walt Disney Company has reportedly announced approximately 1,000 job cuts via email as part of a reorganization led by its new executive, Josh D'Amaro. This decision aims to streamline operations and adapt the company to a rapidly evolving environment. The layoffs will primarily impact marketing teams, which were already reorganized earlier this year, as well as several other divisions including studios, television, ESPN, products, and technology and corporate functions.
In an internal memo, the executive reportedly emphasized the necessity of building a more agile and technology-driven organization to meet future challenges. This restructuring takes place against a backdrop of profound transformation in the entertainment sector, marked by the decline of traditional television, falling box office revenues, and intensified competition among streaming and content providers.
This plan follows a previous wave of restructuring initiated in 2023, which led to the elimination of 7,000 positions as part of a $5.5bn cost-saving program. Disney employed approximately 231,000 people at the end of its fiscal year in September, illustrating the scale of the ongoing adjustments to preserve its competitiveness.
The Walt Disney Company is a media and entertainment group. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- entertainment and audiovisual production (44.1%): TV broadcasting and video streaming (58% of net sales; Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar and Hulu), operation of TV channels and radio stations (22%; ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX and National Geographic) and other (20%; production and distribution of audiovisual content, film licensing, etc.);
- operation of theme parks and hotel resorts (37.5%): operation, as of 27/09/2025, of 74 theme parks (39 hotels) located in the United States (Walt Disney World, Magic Kingdom, Disney's Hollywood Studios, etc.; 42 theme parks and 21 hotels), France (Disneyland Paris; 9 theme parks and 7 hotels), Hong Kong (Hong Kong Disneyland; 8 theme parks and 3 hotels), China (Shanghai Disney Resort; 8 theme parks and 2 hotels) and Japan (Tokyo Disney Resort; 7 theme parks and 6 hotels). The group is also involved in cruise sales (Disney Cruise Line), travel organization (Disney Vacation Club and Adventures By Disney), design and development of parks and other real estate properties, and sale of consumer products (children's books, toys, game software, films, etc.);
- production and distribution of TV and video streaming programmes focusing on sport (18.4%): ESPN and ESPN+.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Americas (81%), Europe (11.7%) and Asia/Pacific (7.3%).
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