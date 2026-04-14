In an internal memo, the executive reportedly emphasized the necessity of building a more agile and technology-driven organization to meet future challenges. This restructuring takes place against a backdrop of profound transformation in the entertainment sector, marked by the decline of traditional television, falling box office revenues, and intensified competition among streaming and content providers.

This plan follows a previous wave of restructuring initiated in 2023, which led to the elimination of 7,000 positions as part of a $5.5bn cost-saving program. Disney employed approximately 231,000 people at the end of its fiscal year in September, illustrating the scale of the ongoing adjustments to preserve its competitiveness.