Ethereum's June 2026 Glamsterdam upgrade could triple layer-1 throughput through parallel execution and higher gas limits, reshaping the blockchain's long-term scaling narrative.

Published on 05/07/2026 at 03:21 am EDT - Modified on 05/07/2026 at 03:25 am EDT

After a 65%

Ethereum scaling accelerates with Glamsterdam

For years, Ethereum’s scaling roadmap focused primarily on layer-2 networks such as Arbitrum, Base and Optimism. Rollups absorbed most user activity while Ethereum increasingly positioned itself as a settlement and coordination layer.

That strategy worked. Ethereum’s ecosystem now processes more than 105 million daily transactions across its layer-2 landscape, while Ethereum mainnet itself accounts for just over 2 million per day, according to L2beat. Yet it also created fragmentation: liquidity, users and applications became dispersed across dozens of chains, while the Ethereum base layer itself remained comparatively constrained.

Glamsterdam suggests Ethereum is no longer scaling only around the base layer — it is scaling the base layer itself. The upgrade introduces parallel execution, allowing multiple non-conflicting transactions to run simultaneously across different CPU cores instead of sequentially. In practical terms, Ethereum shifts from a single-lane to a multi-lane processing system.

At the same time, gas repricing proposals such as EIP-7904 and EIP-8037 modernize Ethereum’s fee model by aligning gas costs more closely with current hardware and storage realities, replacing assumptions made years ago.

Those changes could dramatically expand Ethereum’s throughput. The network’s gas limit — which determines how much computation can fit into each block — remained near 30 million for years before rising toward 60 million in early 2025. After Glamsterdam, developers are targeting a floor of up to 200 million gas, more than triple the current levels.

As the founder of crypto media Bankless, Ryan Sean Adams described it, “Ethereum L1 just woke up.” drop from its November 2025 high near $4,955, ether is recovering alongside the broader crypto market. Since bottoming near $1,743 in February, ETH has climbed back above $2,360, cautiously printing higher highs as risk appetite returns.

Like the rest of crypto, Ethereum remains sensitive to macroeconomic liquidity, interest-rate expectations and geopolitical tensions. Yet Ethereum’s own technological roadmap also plays a major role in shaping long-term investor sentiment. That is why attention is increasingly shifting toward Glamsterdam, Ethereum’s next major protocol upgrade expected in June 2026.

If implemented as planned, the update could mark one of the network’s most consequential architectural changes since The Merge — not by changing Ethereum’s monetary policy, but by dramatically improving the blockchain’s base-layer scalability and efficiency.