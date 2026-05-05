Fiserv reported lackluster quarterly results, highlighted by adjusted revenue of $4.68bn, missing the $4.73bn consensus estimate. This underperformance was driven by weakness in its primary segments: Merchant Solutions remained flat, while Financial Institution services declined by 4.8%. Overall processing and services activity grew by a mere 0.6%, signaling a slowdown in the group's momentum.
Despite these headwinds, adjusted EPS reached $1.79, beating the $1.57 forecast. However, the adjusted operating margin contracted sharply to 29.7% from 37.8% a year earlier, weighed on by increased investment and operational pressures. The stock tumbled nearly 9% during trading and is down approximately 66% y-o-y, reflecting persistent investor concerns.
Against this backdrop, Fiserv has characterized 2026 as a transition year following leadership changes in late 2025. The group plans to ramp up investment in strategic areas to bolster performance and support a recovery in H2. This situation underscores the challenges facing fintech incumbents as they grapple with intensifying competition and decelerating growth.
Fiserv, Inc. specializes in the development and integration of IT solutions for the financial and insurance sectors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- on-line banking and investment support (47.8%): solutions for on-line payment, solutions for placing share orders, paying for securities, managing retirement savings plans, etc.;
- financial management (45.6%): transaction and loan management solutions, data treatment, CRM, hosting solutions of online activities and outsourcing services for financial institutions (banks, leasing companies, real estate lending companies, etc.) and insurance companies;
- other (6.6%).
The United States and Canada account for 84% of net sales.
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