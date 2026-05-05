The payments group posted mixed results, with revenue falling short of expectations and profitability declining amid an internal strategic overhaul.

Fiserv reported lackluster quarterly results, highlighted by adjusted revenue of $4.68bn, missing the $4.73bn consensus estimate. This underperformance was driven by weakness in its primary segments: Merchant Solutions remained flat, while Financial Institution services declined by 4.8%. Overall processing and services activity grew by a mere 0.6%, signaling a slowdown in the group's momentum.



Despite these headwinds, adjusted EPS reached $1.79, beating the $1.57 forecast. However, the adjusted operating margin contracted sharply to 29.7% from 37.8% a year earlier, weighed on by increased investment and operational pressures. The stock tumbled nearly 9% during trading and is down approximately 66% y-o-y, reflecting persistent investor concerns.



Against this backdrop, Fiserv has characterized 2026 as a transition year following leadership changes in late 2025. The group plans to ramp up investment in strategic areas to bolster performance and support a recovery in H2. This situation underscores the challenges facing fintech incumbents as they grapple with intensifying competition and decelerating growth.