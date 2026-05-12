Intelsat integration boosts SES Q1 adjusted EBITDA

SES has reported adjusted EBITDA of EUR 404 million for the first quarter of 2026, representing a 57% year-on-year increase at constant currencies. This growth reflects the full integration of Intelsat as of July 17, 2025.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/12/2026 at 02:06 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On a pro forma basis—assuming Intelsat had been consolidated since January 1, 2024—the Luxembourg-based satellite operator's adjusted EBITDA rose by 5%, also at constant exchange rates.



In terms of top-line performance, SES generated revenue of EUR 847 million over the first three months of the year, an 80.5% increase excluding currency effects, including 3.1% growth on a pro forma basis at constant currencies.



'Networks, which now account for approximately two-thirds of total revenue, saw growth driven by sustained momentum in the mobility and government services sectors,' noted CEO Adel Al-Saleh.



The executive hailed 'an excellent start to the year for SES, now a unified company, thanks to focused execution across the networks and media businesses,' adding that the group's strategy has been further validated.



Consequently, SES has reaffirmed its financial outlook for the full year 2026, projecting that revenue and adjusted EBITDA should remain stable on a pro forma basis and at constant exchange rates.