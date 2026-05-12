Today's inflation report did not deliver a disaster, but confirmation that prices are still rising too fast, at exactly the wrong time. While headline inflation can be blamed on oil, war, shipping routes and bad luck, core inflation is harder to wave away. It tells us whether price pressure is spreading through the economy rather than simply arriving at the gas pump.

Consumer prices rose 0.6% in April, matching expectations, but the annual increase came in at 3.8%, slightly hotter than the 3.7% economists had expected. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, was more troubling. It rose 0.4% on the month and 2.8% from a year earlier, both above forecasts. However, futures on Wall Street barely flinched after the release of the report, although they remained firmly in the red.

This is despite the Fed now having even less room to sound relaxed. Markets had already stopped betting on rate cuts this year after weeks of repricing. Before the Middle East conflict escalated, traders expected two cuts in 2026. At one point during the conflict, they even briefly entertained the possibility of a rate hike. Today’s CPI numbers will not make that conversation disappear. They strengthen the case for a Fed that stays on hold, speaks carefully, and disappoints anyone still hoping for quick relief from interest rates. And yet markets are already looking past the data to the politics: Kevin Warsh has just been confirmed at the Fed, and investors are betting that this Trump ally will push for rate cuts almost regardless of what inflation is doing.

The war in the Middle East is feeding directly into the cost of living. The ceasefire between the United States and Iran is now, in President Trump's words, on "life support," after Tehran rejected Washington's proposal. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed, keeping pressure on oil markets. Brent is above $100 a barrel, and crude prices are up sharply again today. That kind of oil shock does not stay neatly contained in energy markets: it travels through transport, food, business costs, and household expectations.

The White House knows this, and it also knows that Americans do not grade presidents on the elegance of their macroeconomic explanations. They grade them on the price of groceries, fuel, rent, and monthly payments. That explains the sudden interest in emergency measures. Cutting tariffs on beef imports and floating a 90-day suspension of the gasoline tax are not signs of a president operating from strength. They are signs of an administration trying to create visible relief before economic frustration hardens into political damage. These steps may help at the margin, but they are temporary patches.

The timing is especially difficult for Trump because he is preparing for a high-profile trip to China, with major American executives expected to join him. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is already moving through Japan and South Korea, where Washington is pressing its case on currencies, interest rates, and regional economic strategy. Bessent has the unenviable job of looking like the adult in the room.

The administration's Asia push is not irrelevant to inflation. The weak yen, global supply chains, trade policy, and China relations all feed into prices, corporate margins, and market confidence. But for most Americans, this is still brutally simple. If wages do not keep up and prices keep rising, nobody feels better because the Treasury Secretary had a productive meeting in Tokyo.

Markets, for their part, have been oddly resilient, boosted by the prospects of AI. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at records on Monday, lifted by strong earnings and the seemingly endless enthusiasm around artificial intelligence. The Nasdaq 100 is up more than 16% this year, while Europe has lagged badly.

But today's session shows the limits of that enthusiasm. Futures fell before the open, especially in the Nasdaq. Intel, after a huge two-day run, slipped in premarket trading. Hims & Hers dropped after missing revenue estimates and posting a surprise loss. GameStop fell after eBay rejected its $56 billion takeover bid, a sentence that somehow sounds both absurd and completely normal for this market.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: NAB Business Confidence in Australia; Industrial Production in Italy; the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for the Euro Area and Germany; In the United States, speeches by Fed's Williams and Goolsbee, monthly and yearly inflation rates, CPI, the monthly budget statement, and the API Crude Oil Stock Change. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98.303

: 98.303 Gold : $4,705

: $4,705 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $105.2 ( WTI ) $101.30

: $105.2 ( ) $101.30 United States 10 years : 4.43%

: 4.43% BITCOIN: $80,781

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