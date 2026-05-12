North America:

  • Microsoft and OpenAI cap total revenue-sharing payments at $38 billion.
  • Meta faces EU ruling to compensate publishers for news snippets.
  • Waymo recalls 3,791 robotaxis in the U.S. due to safety concerns.
  • Alphabet plans yen-denominated bond issuance, potentially raising hundreds of billions of yen.
  • Google disrupts AI-driven cyberattack exploiting a zero-day vulnerability.
  • Papa John's International tests drone deliveries in a Charlotte suburb.
  • Amazon expands 30-minute delivery service and introduces discounted Prime fee
  • Netflix reports $135 billion spent on content over the past decade.
  • Hims & Hers Health raises 2026 revenue forecast to $2.8-$3.0 billion.
  • KKR injects $300 million into FS KKR Capital amid losses.
  • Byron Allen acquires 52% stake in BuzzFeed for $120 million.

Europe:

  • Vodafone reports strong full-year earnings, swinging to a pretax profit of €1.86 billion.
  • Bayer reports strong Q1 earnings, with net profit rising to €2.76 billion.
  • Novo Nordisk reports significant weight loss with obesity drug Wegovy®.
  • Lufthansa plans to acquire a 90% stake in ITA Airways by June.
  • Thyssenkrupp Nucera reports widened Q2 net loss of €64 million.
  • Moody's upgrades Telecom Italia’s credit rating to Ba1.
  • SES reports 80% year-on-year revenue increase in Q1.
  • Bavarian Nordic raises 2026 revenue and EBITDA guidance.
  • EQT submits final £9.4 billion offer to acquire Intertek.

Rest of World:

  • Samsung Electronics' union threatens to walk out of pay talks.
  • ADNOC Gas PLC reports Q1 net profit of $1.1 billion.
  • Ronesans announces $165 million acquisition offer for AEO.
  • Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd announces share-buyback program valued at 25 billion yen.
  • Eneos Corp resumes operations at Sendai refinery's crude distillation unit.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb and Hengrui Pharma announce a $15.2 billion partnership.