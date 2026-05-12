Global markets live: Microsoft, Waymo, Alphabet, Google, Netflix…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Microsoft and OpenAI cap total revenue-sharing payments at $38 billion.
- Meta faces EU ruling to compensate publishers for news snippets.
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Waymo recalls 3,791 robotaxis in the U.S. due to safety concerns.
- Alphabet plans yen-denominated bond issuance, potentially raising hundreds of billions of yen.
- Google disrupts AI-driven cyberattack exploiting a zero-day vulnerability.
- Papa John's International tests drone deliveries in a Charlotte suburb.
- Amazon expands 30-minute delivery service and introduces discounted Prime fee
- Netflix reports $135 billion spent on content over the past decade.
- Hims & Hers Health raises 2026 revenue forecast to $2.8-$3.0 billion.
- KKR injects $300 million into FS KKR Capital amid losses.
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Byron Allen acquires 52% stake in BuzzFeed for $120 million.
Europe:
- Vodafone reports strong full-year earnings, swinging to a pretax profit of €1.86 billion.
- Bayer reports strong Q1 earnings, with net profit rising to €2.76 billion.
- Novo Nordisk reports significant weight loss with obesity drug Wegovy®.
- Lufthansa plans to acquire a 90% stake in ITA Airways by June.
- Thyssenkrupp Nucera reports widened Q2 net loss of €64 million.
- Moody's upgrades Telecom Italia’s credit rating to Ba1.
- SES reports 80% year-on-year revenue increase in Q1.
- Bavarian Nordic raises 2026 revenue and EBITDA guidance.
- EQT submits final £9.4 billion offer to acquire Intertek.
Rest of World:
- Samsung Electronics' union threatens to walk out of pay talks.
- ADNOC Gas PLC reports Q1 net profit of $1.1 billion.
- Ronesans announces $165 million acquisition offer for AEO.
- Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd announces share-buyback program valued at 25 billion yen.
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Eneos Corp resumes operations at Sendai refinery's crude distillation unit.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb and Hengrui Pharma announce a $15.2 billion partnership.
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