Invest Securities trims price target for Sopra Steria

Invest Securities maintains its buy rating on the stock with a price target lowered to 228 E (from 244 E) following the release of Q1 2026 figures.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/30/2026 at 04:05 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The analyst believes that the Q1 2026 performance (+3.2% LFL and +4.4% excluding SFT) is the best possible response to fears of AI-driven disruption in the IT services sector.



'While the uncertain environment does not support an upgrade in expectations, this start to the year secures them, as do the guidances reaffirmed yesterday with confidence,' the research firm stated.



'Our 2026-28e EPS are slightly raised (+0.7%/+2.4%/+2.1%) to incorporate the acquisitions of Starion and Nexova, as well as the modest share buyback program (1.8% of capital) announced yesterday,' Invest Securities added.



The analyst points out that while an increased risk premium explains the lower price target (228EUR vs 244EUR), the upside remains particularly significant given a completely depressed valuation (2026-27e EV/EBITA of 5.8x-5.0x, 2026e FCF yield before WCR of 12.6%!).



According to the broker, the relevant positioning (sovereignty in Europe), valuation, and the return of positive momentum support its buy recommendation.