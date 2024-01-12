BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China has named Liu Zhenmin, a former vice foreign minister, as its new special envoy for climate change, after his predecessor Xie Zhenhua stepped down due to health reasons, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,494.23 PTS
|+0.46%
|+4.85%
|-
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 1 AM ET
Market analysts react to US, British strikes against Houthis in Yemen
WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge
Russia requests UN Security Council meeting after U.S. and Britain strike Yemen
EMEA Morning Briefing : Markets to Track Fresh Middle East Tensions
WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge
INDIA RUPEE-Rupee caught between Fed rate cut bets, strong 83/USD resistance
China's Dec trade, CPI paint mixed economic picture at start of 2024