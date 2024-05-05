May 05, 2024 at 05:28 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Labour's Sadiq Khan has stormed to victory in the London mayoral election.

Incumbent mayor Khan beat his nearest rival, Tory candidate Susan Hall, in a contest beset by criticism of his decision to expand London's ultra low emission zone.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said he was confident of Khan's victory before declarations began.

Khan needed to win a simple majority of ballots cast, as the rules for the mayoral race were changed to a first-past-the-post voting system ahead of the latest election.

He secured just over 1,088,000 votes to be re-elected London Mayor, a majority of some 275,000 over Conservative rival Hall, who secured just under 813,000 votes.

It is the first time any candidate for London mayor has won a third term of office, with Khan's predecessors Boris Johnson and Ken Livingstone both having served two terms.

Khan fought a re-election campaign on promises to end rough sleeping in the capital by 2030, and to take further steps to curtail air pollution and climate change.

Runner-up Hall's key pledge was to roll back the Ulez expansion which the Labour mayor began last August, a measure she said was part of a "war on motorists".

source: PA

