Legrand boosts quarterly profits despite Middle East headwinds

Legrand has reported group net income of 334.9 million euros for the first three months of 2026, up 14.2% year-on-year, with an adjusted operating margin (after acquisitions) holding steady at 20.7% of sales.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/07/2026 at 02:04 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Revenue for the specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures rose by 11.4% to 2,537.6 million euros, including 9.3% organic growth over the period, with no significant impact from the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.



At constant scope and exchange rates, Legrand's sales were driven by a 25.8% surge in North and Central America, which more than offset slight declines of 2.8% in Europe and 1.8% in the Rest of the World.



'We are methodically pursuing the deployment of our strategic plan, notably with four acquisitions completed in data centers and the energy transition during the first quarter', emphasized CEO Benoît Coquart.



Taking into account the current global macroeconomic context, Legrand is targeting full-year 2026 sales growth (excluding currency effects) of between 10% and 15%, comprising organic growth of 4% to 7% and growth from acquisitions of 6% to 8%.



The group is also forecasting an adjusted operating margin (after acquisitions) of between 20.5% and 21.0% of sales, as well as a CSR achievement rate of at least 100% for the second year of its 2025-2027 roadmap.