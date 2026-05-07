Legrand boosts quarterly profits despite Middle East headwinds
Legrand has reported group net income of 334.9 million euros for the first three months of 2026, up 14.2% year-on-year, with an adjusted operating margin (after acquisitions) holding steady at 20.7% of sales.
Revenue for the specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures rose by 11.4% to 2,537.6 million euros, including 9.3% organic growth over the period, with no significant impact from the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.
At constant scope and exchange rates, Legrand's sales were driven by a 25.8% surge in North and Central America, which more than offset slight declines of 2.8% in Europe and 1.8% in the Rest of the World.
'We are methodically pursuing the deployment of our strategic plan, notably with four acquisitions completed in data centers and the energy transition during the first quarter', emphasized CEO Benoît Coquart.
Taking into account the current global macroeconomic context, Legrand is targeting full-year 2026 sales growth (excluding currency effects) of between 10% and 15%, comprising organic growth of 4% to 7% and growth from acquisitions of 6% to 8%.
The group is also forecasting an adjusted operating margin (after acquisitions) of between 20.5% and 21.0% of sales, as well as a CSR achievement rate of at least 100% for the second year of its 2025-2027 roadmap.
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure. Its comprehensive range, suitable for the commercial, industrial, and residential segments of the low voltage market, makes Legrand a benchmark for customers worldwide. Close to its markets and focused on its customers, Legrand has commercial and industrial operations in nearly 90 countries. The group benefits from solid, long-term growth levers.
Geographically, 40.4% of net sales are generated Europe region, 42.3% in North and Central America and 17.3% in the rest of the world.
In terms of product offering, 53% of its sales come from products with enhanced value in use (data centres, energy transition and digital lifestyles), and 47% from essential infrastructures products.
In addition, the group benefits from very solid social and technological megatrends which will support its long-term development.
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