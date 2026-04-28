Mersen reaffirms 2026 targets

Mersen has reported consolidated sales of 296 million euros for the first quarter of 2026, representing 3.1% organic year-on-year growth. Currency headwinds had a negative impact of over 17 million euros, primarily due to the appreciation of the euro against the US dollar and the Chinese Renminbi compared to the first quarter of 2025. Price increases contributed approximately 2%.

Richard Sengmany Published on 04/28/2026 at 12:15 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The global expert in electrical specialties and advanced materials noted that North America delivered robust organic growth of 8.2%. This performance was driven by electrical distribution, which benefited from strong demand linked to data centers. Aerospace also saw significant growth, followed to a lesser extent by the wind power sector.



Europe saw a slight organic decline of 3.2%. This trend is attributed to a low volume of billings in the chemicals sector, following a high comparison base in the first quarter of 2025. Other markets generally trended upward, including SiC semiconductors and electrical markets, particularly in France and Italy.



In Asia, group sales edged up by 1.9%. Growth was particularly significant in India and Korea, fueled by momentum in the rail, energy storage, and semiconductor markets. Conversely, China saw a sharp contraction due to weak sales in the solar and chemicals segments.



Finally, activity in the rest of the world remained sustained, notably in Brazil within the rail and hydroelectric power markets.



While remaining attentive to global macroeconomic developments, Mersen confirmed its full-year 2026 targets.



Organic growth is expected to range between 2% and 6%, with momentum anticipated to accelerate in the second half of the year.



The recurring EBITDA margin is projected at 16% of sales +/- 50 basis points.



The recurring operating margin is forecast at 8.5% of sales +/- 50 basis points, factoring in a further significant increase in depreciation and amortization.



Capital expenditures are expected to reach between 90 and 100 million euros, a marked decrease compared to 2025.