Salvador Lamas takes the helm at Mersen as Chief Executive Officer

Mersen has announced the appointment of Salvador Lamas as Chief Executive Officer, effective today. He succeeds Luc Themelin, who has been elected Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors for the remainder of his term.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/13/2026 at 01:10 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This move is part of the governance transition plan announced in July 2025. Since then, Luc Themelin and Salvador Lamas have utilized this period to ensure a progressive, seamless, and effective handover.



Salvador Lamas joined Mersen in July 2021 as a Business Unit Vice President, where he spearheaded the development of the Solutions for Power Management business within the Electrical Power segment. He had been serving as Deputy Chief Executive Officer since March 2025.



Luc Themelin served as Chief Executive Officer of the Mersen group from May 2016 to May 2026, following his tenure as Chairman of the Management Board from August 2011 to May 2016. He first joined the industrial group in 1993, starting his career as an R&D engineer.