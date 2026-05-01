NEC Corporation: The Silent Transformation of a Japanese IT Champion
NEC Corporation no longer resembles the traditional electronics conglomerate that, until a few years ago, was associated with Japan's industrial giants. While the group continues to operate in IT equipment and telecommunications, its center of gravity has shifted toward IT services, critical infrastructure, software solutions and digital sovereignty activities. This evolution changes the nature of the investment case: less cyclical, more service-oriented, and increasingly exposed to public spending and Japan's technological modernization needs.
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Surperformance is Buy on NEC CORPORATION since 2026-04-22
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NEC Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the information technology (IT) services and social infrastructure businesses. The Company operates through two business segments. The IT Services segment provides system integration (system construction and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment and software services. The Social Infrastructure segment provides network infrastructure (core networks, cell phone base stations, optical transmission systems, and marine systems), software and services for telecommunications carriers, and system equipment, system integration (system construction and consulting) and support (maintenance) in the aerospace and defense domain.
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
Quality
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.