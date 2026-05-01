NEC Corporation: The Silent Transformation of a Japanese IT Champion NEC Corporation no longer resembles the traditional electronics conglomerate that, until a few years ago, was associated with Japan's industrial giants. While the group continues to operate in IT equipment and telecommunications, its center of gravity has shifted toward IT services, critical infrastructure, software solutions and digital sovereignty activities. This evolution changes the nature of the investment case: less cyclical, more service-oriented, and increasingly exposed to public spending and Japan's technological modernization needs. Tommy Douziech Published on 05/01/2026 at 03:08 pm EDT Share This article is for Premium subscribers only SUBSCRIBE to Premium to unlock this high value-added content! Subscribe Already a customer? Log In © MarketScreener.com - 2026 Share

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Surperformance is Buy on NEC CORPORATION since 2026-04-22 .