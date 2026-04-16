Oddo BHF remains bullish on Amundi ahead of quarterly results

Oddo BHF maintains its "outperform" rating on Amundi, with a price target marginally adjusted from 84 to 83 EUR (following the 4.25 EUR 2025 dividend strip) to account for the recent market correction.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/16/2026 at 03:59 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As the asset manager prepares to release its quarterly results on April 29, the brokerage forecasts total assets under management (AUM) of 2,365bn EUR at the end of March, up 5.2% year-on-year and in line with consensus.



Oddo BHF also projects total revenues of 840m EUR for Q1 2026 (versus a consensus of 835m EUR), as well as an adjusted net income of 319m EUR, representing 4.9% growth and matching consensus estimates (318m EUR).



"Amundi, which is in the early stages of executing its new strategic plan, benefits from a highly resilient business model, with growth potential that remains undervalued," the analyst notes.



Furthermore, the broker believes that the upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its Indian joint venture should further highlight the stock's depressed valuation.