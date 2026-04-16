Oddo BHF remains bullish on Amundi ahead of quarterly results
Oddo BHF maintains its "outperform" rating on Amundi, with a price target marginally adjusted from 84 to 83 EUR (following the 4.25 EUR 2025 dividend strip) to account for the recent market correction.
Published on 04/16/2026 at 03:59 am EDT
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Oddo BHF also projects total revenues of 840m EUR for Q1 2026 (versus a consensus of 835m EUR), as well as an adjusted net income of 319m EUR, representing 4.9% growth and matching consensus estimates (318m EUR).
"Amundi, which is in the early stages of executing its new strategic plan, benefits from a highly resilient business model, with growth potential that remains undervalued," the analyst notes.
Furthermore, the broker believes that the upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its Indian joint venture should further highlight the stock's depressed valuation.