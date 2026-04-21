PAREF consolidated revenue up +5% in Q1 2026

PAREF's consolidated revenue reached 6.2 million euros as of March 31, 2026, representing a +5% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/21/2026 at 12:15 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Gross rental income rose significantly, driven by the contribution of the new lease signed for the Tempo asset in Paris and the positive impact of rent indexation.



The portfolio's weighted average lease break (WALB) stood at 4.03 years, compared to 4.23 years at the end of 2025.



Management fees remained stable (+0.3%) compared to the same period in 2025. Adjusted for the disposal of SOLIA Paref, they increased by +3% on a like-for-like basis.





"Activity in the first quarter reflects both concrete operational progress and the effects of the refocusing initiated in 2025. In a market that remains selective, the Group continues to develop its European platform with discipline, with increased focus on revenue quality, cost control, and the gradual improvement of its financial balance," stated Antoine Castro, Chairman & CEO of PAREF.