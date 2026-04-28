The American self-storage specialist posted Q1 results that are slightly ahead of expectations, although its decision to maintain its full-year guidance dampened investor enthusiasm.

Public Storage reported revenue of $1.22bn for Q1, marginally beating the $1.21bn consensus. Net income per share came in at $2.71, compared to $2.04 a year earlier. For a listed real estate player like Public Storage, however, the most closely watched metric remains "Core FFO," or adjusted funds from operations. This reached $4.22 per share, up 2.4% y-o-y, albeit slightly down from the $4.26 recorded in Q4 2025.



It demonstrated an operational improvement in the period. Its same-store net operating income margin reached 77.1%, up 40bp y-o-y, driven by better cost management. Management also said that occupancy and move-in rates exceeded expectations during Q1.



The other structural highlight is the announced all-stock acquisition of National Storage Affiliates (NYSE: NSA), Ith an EV of approximately $10.5bn. Public Storage believes that the transaction could strengthen its platform and bolster EPS once the integration has stabilized.



However, the US self-storage group did not raise its annual targets. It continues to forecast Core FFO of between $16.35 and $17.00 per share for 2026, with same-store revenue growth expected to be slightly negative (-2.2%) to flat. This cautious outlook likely explains the limited movement in its share price in after-hours trading.