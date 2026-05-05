Sanofi expands its footprint in Canada

The French pharmaceutical giant has announced a CAD 294 million investment to expand its global Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence in Toronto, Canada.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/05/2026 at 02:14 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This expansion is set to create 50 high-skilled positions in artificial intelligence and machine learning. These roles come in addition to the more than 150 jobs created over the past four years since the center was established in downtown Toronto. The new hires will be tasked with leading the design and deployment of advanced AI tools to be utilized across Sanofi's global research, manufacturing, and commercial operations.



Furthermore, the project will be supported by a conditional grant of up to CAD 5 million from the Invest Ontario fund.



Sanofi's investment is part of a broader commitment that includes over CAD 2 billion in new infrastructure investments by 2028 at its Toronto campus. The laboratory noted that in 2024, it supported 12,000 jobs across Canada and contributed nearly CAD 2.02 billion to the country's GDP.