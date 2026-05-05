This expansion is set to create 50 high-skilled positions in artificial intelligence and machine learning. These roles come in addition to the more than 150 jobs created over the past four years since the center was established in downtown Toronto. The new hires will be tasked with leading the design and deployment of advanced AI tools to be utilized across Sanofi's global research, manufacturing, and commercial operations.
Furthermore, the project will be supported by a conditional grant of up to CAD 5 million from the Invest Ontario fund.
Sanofi's investment is part of a broader commitment that includes over CAD 2 billion in new infrastructure investments by 2028 at its Toronto campus. The laboratory noted that in 2024, it supported 12,000 jobs across Canada and contributed nearly CAD 2.02 billion to the country's GDP.
Sanofi is the largest European pharmaceutical group. Net sales by family of products break down as follows:
- pharmaceutical products (81.8%): prescription drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, cancers and rare hematological diseases;
- human vaccines (18.2%): pediatric vaccines, vaccines for flu, meningitis, and polio, booster vaccines, and vaccines for travelers and endemic areas.
At the end of 2025, the group had 37 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (3.9%), Europe (17.1%), the United States (50.8%), China (6%) and other (22.2%).
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