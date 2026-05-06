Scor boosts profitability in Q1

Scor has reported a 12.8% increase in net income to 225 million euros for the first three months of 2026, driven by all business lines (220 million euros on an adjusted basis, excluding the impact of fair value changes on the option on Scor's own shares).

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/06/2026 at 02:04 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Return on equity (ROE) improved by 3 percentage points year-on-year to 21.7% (21.1% adjusted), while the group's economic value rose by 7.4% to 51 euros per share, 'at constant economic assumptions', compared to year-end 2025.



On the operational front, the reinsurance group posted a P&C (Property & Casualty) combined ratio of 80.2%, an improvement of 4.8 points, 'reflecting low natural catastrophe claims and a continued increase in prudence'.



'P&C performance remains excellent, allowing for the buildup of additional buffers as well as a precautionary IBNR (Incurred But Not Reported) provision related to the conflict in the Middle East', highlighted CEO Thierry Léger.



Scor also reported a 9.3% decline in L&H (Life & Health) insurance service results to 107 million euros, with experience variance in line with expectations, alongside a current investment yield of 3.6% supported by attractive reinvestment rates.



'The group's solvency ratio rose by 5 points to 220%, driven by strong net operational capital generation', added Thierry Léger, who expressed 'confidence in Scor's ability to achieve its 2026 targets'.