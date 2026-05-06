Return on equity (ROE) improved by 3 percentage points year-on-year to 21.7% (21.1% adjusted), while the group's economic value rose by 7.4% to 51 euros per share, 'at constant economic assumptions', compared to year-end 2025.

On the operational front, the reinsurance group posted a P&C (Property & Casualty) combined ratio of 80.2%, an improvement of 4.8 points, 'reflecting low natural catastrophe claims and a continued increase in prudence'.

'P&C performance remains excellent, allowing for the buildup of additional buffers as well as a precautionary IBNR (Incurred But Not Reported) provision related to the conflict in the Middle East', highlighted CEO Thierry Léger.

Scor also reported a 9.3% decline in L&H (Life & Health) insurance service results to 107 million euros, with experience variance in line with expectations, alongside a current investment yield of 3.6% supported by attractive reinvestment rates.

'The group's solvency ratio rose by 5 points to 220%, driven by strong net operational capital generation', added Thierry Léger, who expressed 'confidence in Scor's ability to achieve its 2026 targets'.