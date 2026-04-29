The storage specialist anticipates strong Q4 growth, underpinned by massive corporate investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Seagate Technology has issued an upbeat outlook for Q4, driven by sustained demand for storage solutions linked to the AI boom. The group expects revenue of approximately $3.45bn, plus or minus $100m, compared to a market estimate of $3.16bn. Adjusted earnings per share are projected at around $5, plus or minus 20 cents, significantly higher than the $3.97 anticipated by analysts.



This momentum comes amid increased corporate spending as firms bolster their infrastructure to meet the data processing requirements generated by AI. Rising memory chip prices are also supporting the broader sector. Following the announcement, Seagate shares surged more than 13% in early Wall Street trading, lifting other industry players in its wake, with Western Digital up 8%, SanDisk up 7%, and Micron Technology gaining approximately 3%.



In Q3, Seagate had already posted better-than-expected results, with revenue reaching $3.11bn against the $2.96bn forecast. Earnings per share hit $3.27, compared to $1.57 a year earlier, illustrating a sharp improvement in profitability and confirming the group's favorable momentum in a rapidly transforming market.