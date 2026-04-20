Study shows Sanofi's Nuvaxovid better tolerated than Moderna's mNEXSPIKE

At the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) Global Congress in Munich, Sanofi presented positive data regarding Nuvaxovid, its protein-based, non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/20/2026 at 01:14 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In the COMPARE study, a Phase 4, randomized, double-blind head-to-head trial involving 1,000 adults in the United States, the vaccine demonstrated superior tolerability compared to Moderna's mNEXSPIKE in a real-world setting.



Nuvaxovid showed statistically significantly lower systemic reactogenicity (expected side effects following vaccination) compared to the mRNA vaccine across all predefined endpoints.



The study met its primary endpoint (the probability of experiencing at least one systemic reaction within seven days of vaccination) with statistical significance: 91.6% of mNEXSPIKE recipients were affected, compared to 83.6% for Nuvaxovid.



The data also revealed that 61.3% of mNEXSPIKE recipients experienced moderate-to-severe (Grade 2 or 3) systemic symptoms, versus 43.1% for Nuvaxovid. Furthermore, 58.7% reported moderate-to-severe local symptoms, compared to 38.7% of Nuvaxovid recipients.



Additionally, Nuvaxovid recipients reported fewer disruptions to daily activities, including work, school, leisure, and family responsibilities, during the seven days following immunization.



"Overall, these results suggest that a better vaccine tolerability experience could foster greater vaccine confidence and a higher willingness to undergo annual immunization," Sanofi stated.

