Study shows Sanofi's Nuvaxovid better tolerated than Moderna's mNEXSPIKE
At the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) Global Congress in Munich, Sanofi presented positive data regarding Nuvaxovid, its protein-based, non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
In the COMPARE study, a Phase 4, randomized, double-blind head-to-head trial involving 1,000 adults in the United States, the vaccine demonstrated superior tolerability compared to Moderna's mNEXSPIKE in a real-world setting.
Nuvaxovid showed statistically significantly lower systemic reactogenicity (expected side effects following vaccination) compared to the mRNA vaccine across all predefined endpoints.
The study met its primary endpoint (the probability of experiencing at least one systemic reaction within seven days of vaccination) with statistical significance: 91.6% of mNEXSPIKE recipients were affected, compared to 83.6% for Nuvaxovid.
The data also revealed that 61.3% of mNEXSPIKE recipients experienced moderate-to-severe (Grade 2 or 3) systemic symptoms, versus 43.1% for Nuvaxovid. Furthermore, 58.7% reported moderate-to-severe local symptoms, compared to 38.7% of Nuvaxovid recipients.
Additionally, Nuvaxovid recipients reported fewer disruptions to daily activities, including work, school, leisure, and family responsibilities, during the seven days following immunization.
"Overall, these results suggest that a better vaccine tolerability experience could foster greater vaccine confidence and a higher willingness to undergo annual immunization," Sanofi stated.
Sanofi is the largest European pharmaceutical group. Net sales by family of products break down as follows:
- pharmaceutical products (81.8%): prescription drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, cancers and rare hematological diseases;
- human vaccines (18.2%): pediatric vaccines, vaccines for flu, meningitis, and polio, booster vaccines, and vaccines for travelers and endemic areas.
At the end of 2025, the group had 37 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (3.9%), Europe (17.1%), the United States (50.8%), China (6%) and other (22.2%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.