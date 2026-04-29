The semiconductor test equipment specialist expects a sequential pullback in its results following a particularly dynamic start to the year, triggering a slump of almost 16% in its share price on Wednesday.

Teradyne has announced a lowered outlook for Q2, forecasting a decline in revenue and earnings from Q1. The group anticipates revenue of between $1.15bn and $1.25bn, compared to $1.28bn in Q1. Adjusted EPS is expected at $1.86 to $2.15, down from the $2.56 previously recorded.



This guidance stands in contrast to the strong performance at the beginning of the year, during which revenue surged 87% year-on-year. This growth had been bolstered by demand for testing solutions dedicated to high-performance chips, notably used in artificial intelligence applications. However, Teradyne's business remains closely tied to semiconductor industry cycles, as well as demand in the smartphone market, where Apple is one of its main clients.



Despite this expected slowdown, the group's stock maintains an 83% gain YTD. In parallel, Teradyne is pursuing its development strategy with the recent acquisition of TestInsight, a company specializing in semiconductor testing software, aimed at strengthening its technological capabilities in a changing environment.