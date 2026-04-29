Teradyne forecasts decline in Q2, disappointing markets
The semiconductor test equipment specialist expects a sequential pullback in its results following a particularly dynamic start to the year, triggering a slump of almost 16% in its share price on Wednesday.
Teradyne has announced a lowered outlook for Q2, forecasting a decline in revenue and earnings from Q1. The group anticipates revenue of between $1.15bn and $1.25bn, compared to $1.28bn in Q1. Adjusted EPS is expected at $1.86 to $2.15, down from the $2.56 previously recorded.
This guidance stands in contrast to the strong performance at the beginning of the year, during which revenue surged 87% year-on-year. This growth had been bolstered by demand for testing solutions dedicated to high-performance chips, notably used in artificial intelligence applications. However, Teradyne's business remains closely tied to semiconductor industry cycles, as well as demand in the smartphone market, where Apple is one of its main clients.
Despite this expected slowdown, the group's stock maintains an 83% gain YTD. In parallel, Teradyne is pursuing its development strategy with the recent acquisition of TestInsight, a company specializing in semiconductor testing software, aimed at strengthening its technological capabilities in a changing environment.
Teradyne, Inc. specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of automatic test equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- semiconductor tester (75.3%);
- system testing solutions (12.6%): testers of integrated circuit, digital network cards, electronic modules, military and aerospace instruments, car diagnostic systems, etc.;
- industrial automation solutions (12.9%);
- wireless test solutions (11.7%): for mobiles devices and equipment manufacturers (smart phones, tablets, laptops, etc.).
Net sales break down by source of income into sales of products (81.4%) and services (18.6%; consulting, development, training and technical support services).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (15.4%), Asia/Pacific (75.5%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (9.1%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.