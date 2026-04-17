Monday, April 13, 2026
- Commodity traders lost billions in the opening days of the Iran war (Financial Times).
- AI is consuming so much energy that computing firepower is running out (Wall Street Journal).
- Mythos and the depreciation of everything (Exponential View).
- Carson Block sees a new era dawning for short sellers with AI (Financial Times).
- How long has it been since every country in the world was last at war? (Sheets.works).
- A lunar joy (The Ruffian).
- How AT&T created the most iconic telephone of all time (The Verge).
Tuesday, April 14, 2026
- Bessent: The U.S. should "wait and see" before lowering interest rates (Semafor).
- Sam Altman, the arsonist firefighter (Platformer).
- JD Vance inherits the "poisoned chalice" of Trump's foreign policy missions (Financial Times).
- Even Trump's staunchest supporters are now wondering if he is the Antichrist (Wired).
- According to Stanford's 2026 AI Index, AI is advancing rapidly, and we are struggling to keep pace (MIT Technology Review).
- Baby boomers are turning 80, but not in their minds (Wall Street Journal) and The Old-Age Oligarchy (The Atlantic).
- From Ralph Lauren to The Row, American luxury is booming (The Economist).
- The fastest-growing U.S. county wonders if its "paradise" is growing too fast (New York Times).
- The new American tax mantra: "The IRS won't catch me" (Wall Street Journal).
Wednesday, April 15, 2026
- European growth falls below the ECB's baseline scenario (Bloomberg).
- Indonesian stock more expensive than Nvidia (Financial Times).
- The Pope and the President (Wall Street Journal).
- 154 Macintoshes since 1983 (Sheets.Works).
- The vulnerability of the neutral liberal state (Noema).
- Same return, but more risk (Klement on Investing).
- S. hotels cut prices amid insufficient demand for the World Cup (Financial Times).
- Trump faces an increasingly defiant world (Politico).
- Anxious parents spend over $50,000 to find their child a job (Bloomberg).
- The incredible shrinking of Trump's tent (Axios).
Thursday, April 16, 2026
- S. probes suspicious oil trades made before Trump's statements (Bloomberg).
- Pentagon approaches Ford and GM to discuss weapons manufacturing (Wall Street Journal).
- Trump reportedly discussed "Jesus" meme with Bill Pulte before posting (Axios).
- Who are the European "crypto bros"? (FT Alphaville).
- Why Anthropic and OpenAI are restricting access to their latest models (The Economist).
- Figma's "Apple moment" (The Information).
- Why are Americans buying $22 smoothies while feeling terrible about the economy? (The Conversation).
- Americans are becoming slightly friendlier toward China (Axios).
- The Iranian regime has changed, but for the worse (Wall Street Journal).
- A Ferrari moment for Hermes? (Bloomberg).
- The shoe brand transforming into an AI computing service provider (Financial Times).
Friday, April 17, 2026
- The 48-year-old memo at the heart of the standoff between Trump and Jay Powell (Financial Times).
- America wakes up to the systemic risks of AI (The Economist).
- Why reactionaries are conquering the world (The Atlantic).
- Has the era of the mega-layoff arrived? (Wall Street Journal).
The battle for the soul of OpenAI (Wired).