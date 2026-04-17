Valeo inaugurates new production lines at its Étaples facility

Valeo has announced a new milestone in the transformation of its Étaples site into a strategic pillar for high-voltage electrification in France, inaugurating new high-voltage production lines during a visit by Minister Sébastien Martin.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/17/2026 at 07:50 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This operational launch marks the successful transition of the site which, after dominating the 12V and 48V electric machine market, and supported by its 1,200 employees, "demonstrates its capacity to manufacture the industry's most advanced technologies," according to Valeo.



Equipped with this latest-generation industrial infrastructure, Étaples becomes the French center of excellence for the assembly of high-voltage inverters, the "brains" of electric powertrains. The project is backed by a dedicated force of 180 R&D experts integrated on-site.



Working in synergy with the Sainte-Florine and Sablé-sur-Sarthe plants, Étaples has secured its initial contracts, with production scheduled to begin in 2026 for electric light commercial vehicles and in 2027 for passenger cars.



With the rollout of the "High Voltage 2025" industrial project at Étaples, Valeo "confirms its position as a major player in electrification in France, capable of driving innovation from design through to the commercialization of sustainable mobility solutions."