Valeo inaugurates new production lines at its Étaples facility
Valeo has announced a new milestone in the transformation of its Étaples site into a strategic pillar for high-voltage electrification in France, inaugurating new high-voltage production lines during a visit by Minister Sébastien Martin.
This operational launch marks the successful transition of the site which, after dominating the 12V and 48V electric machine market, and supported by its 1,200 employees, "demonstrates its capacity to manufacture the industry's most advanced technologies," according to Valeo.
Equipped with this latest-generation industrial infrastructure, Étaples becomes the French center of excellence for the assembly of high-voltage inverters, the "brains" of electric powertrains. The project is backed by a dedicated force of 180 R&D experts integrated on-site.
Working in synergy with the Sainte-Florine and Sablé-sur-Sarthe plants, Étaples has secured its initial contracts, with production scheduled to begin in 2026 for electric light commercial vehicles and in 2027 for passenger cars.
With the rollout of the "High Voltage 2025" industrial project at Étaples, Valeo "confirms its position as a major player in electrification in France, capable of driving innovation from design through to the commercialization of sustainable mobility solutions."
Valeo is a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of automotive equipment. 2025 net sales break down by market as follows:
- POWER Division (50.3%): thermal management systems and propulsion systems for the electrification market for hybrid and electric vehicles (automated and hybrid transmission systems, battery thermal management, cabin thermal management, etc.);
- LIGHT Division (25.9%): technologies that improve vehicle visibility for drivers and other road users (innovative and intelligent exterior and interior lighting systems, window, windshield, and rear window wiping systems, and sensor cleaning systems);
- BRAIN Division (23.7%): driver assistance and interior experience solutions that are part of the transformation towards the software-defined vehicle (sensors, software and hardware systems including high-performance computing units, interior systems for driver monitoring and on-board improvement);
- other (0.1%).
Each of Valeo's Divisions has an activity in the replacement market, which represents, at the group level, 10.2% of net sales.
Net sales (including intragroup) are distributed geographically as follows: France (14.5%), Germany (10.9%), Europe and Africa (25.9%), the United States and Mexico (18.1%), the Americas (0.9%), China (15.9%) and Asia (13.8%).
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