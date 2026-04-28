The company reiterated its commitment to a European vision of cybersecurity, offering solutions developed entirely on the continent. This rigorous approach enabled its PAM platform to receive BSI certification last year, with mutual recognition in France.

Against this backdrop, Wallix's involvement in key German initiatives aligns perfectly with its growth strategy, reaffirming its core principles of European sovereignty while deepening collaboration across the ecosystem, including industry, public institutions, and research.

Finally, through these initiatives, the company is enhancing its visibility in Germany and continues to accelerate its expansion within the country, particularly among public sector players and critical infrastructure providers.