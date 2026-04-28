Wallix strengthens its footprint in Germany

The identity and access cybersecurity specialist, and European leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), has joined the German IT Security Association (TeleTrust) and is participating in the Alliance for Cyber Security, an initiative led by the BSI, Germany's federal cybersecurity authority, and the digital industry association Bitkom.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/28/2026 at 02:52 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The company reiterated its commitment to a European vision of cybersecurity, offering solutions developed entirely on the continent. This rigorous approach enabled its PAM platform to receive BSI certification last year, with mutual recognition in France.



Against this backdrop, Wallix's involvement in key German initiatives aligns perfectly with its growth strategy, reaffirming its core principles of European sovereignty while deepening collaboration across the ecosystem, including industry, public institutions, and research.



Finally, through these initiatives, the company is enhancing its visibility in Germany and continues to accelerate its expansion within the country, particularly among public sector players and critical infrastructure providers.