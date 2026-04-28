The identity and access cybersecurity specialist, and European leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), has joined the German IT Security Association (TeleTrust) and is participating in the Alliance for Cyber Security, an initiative led by the BSI, Germany's federal cybersecurity authority, and the digital industry association Bitkom.
The company reiterated its commitment to a European vision of cybersecurity, offering solutions developed entirely on the continent. This rigorous approach enabled its PAM platform to receive BSI certification last year, with mutual recognition in France.
Against this backdrop, Wallix's involvement in key German initiatives aligns perfectly with its growth strategy, reaffirming its core principles of European sovereignty while deepening collaboration across the ecosystem, including industry, public institutions, and research.
Finally, through these initiatives, the company is enhancing its visibility in Germany and continues to accelerate its expansion within the country, particularly among public sector players and critical infrastructure providers.
Wallix Group specializes in publishing IT security software suites. The group offers traceability and control solutions for the management of privileged user accesses, guaranteeing the traceability of their sessions and ensuring legal and regulatory compliance. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- maintenance services (42.7%);
- subscription sales (26.4%);
- licence sales (24%);
- professional services (4.8%);
- managed services (1.7%);
- other (0.4%).
France accounts for 60.6% of net sales.
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