Tuesday, June 9, 2026

US & Canada

Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Operating results
Casey's General Stores, Inc.: Earnings

Europe

Groupe Partouche: Trading update

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

US & Canada

Oracle Corporation: Earnings

Europe

Figeac Aéro: Earnings

Thursday, June 11, 2026

US & Canada

Adobe Inc.: Earnings 
Dollarama Inc.: Earnings 

Europe

BT Group plc: Earnings 
Halma plc: Earnings 
LPP SA: Earnings 
Oeneo: Earnings 
Groupe LDLC: Earnings 

This financial calendar is prepared with the utmost care using reputable and regularly updated sources. However, despite the attention given to its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may occur.
We therefore encourage you to systematically verify information with official sources before making any investment decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com