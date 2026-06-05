Tuesday, June 9, 2026
US & Canada
Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Operating results
Casey's General Stores, Inc.: Earnings
Europe
Groupe Partouche: Trading update
Wednesday, June 10, 2026
US & Canada
Oracle Corporation: Earnings
Europe
Figeac Aéro: Earnings
Thursday, June 11, 2026
US & Canada
Adobe Inc.: Earnings
Dollarama Inc.: Earnings
Europe
BT Group plc: Earnings
Halma plc: Earnings
LPP SA: Earnings
Oeneo: Earnings
Groupe LDLC: Earnings
This financial calendar is prepared with the utmost care using reputable and regularly updated sources. However, despite the attention given to its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may occur.
We therefore encourage you to systematically verify information with official sources before making any investment decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com