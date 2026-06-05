Welcome to the weekly corporate earnings calendar (June 8-12, 2026). Major announcements scheduled for this week include Oracle Corporation, Adobe Inc., BT Group plc, Halma plc, LPP SA, Dollarama Inc., Groupe Partouche, Figeac Aéro, Groupe LDLC and Oeneo. Stay tuned for these key results that will set the pace for the week.

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

US & Canada

Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Operating results

Casey's General Stores, Inc.: Earnings

Europe

Groupe Partouche: Trading update

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

US & Canada

Oracle Corporation: Earnings

Europe

Figeac Aéro: Earnings

Thursday, June 11, 2026

US & Canada

Adobe Inc.: Earnings

Dollarama Inc.: Earnings

Europe

BT Group plc: Earnings

Halma plc: Earnings

LPP SA: Earnings

Oeneo: Earnings

Groupe LDLC: Earnings

This financial calendar is prepared with the utmost care using reputable and regularly updated sources. However, despite the attention given to its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may occur.

We therefore encourage you to systematically verify information with official sources before making any investment decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com