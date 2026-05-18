WEX is a Portland, Maine-based global commerce platform that processes hundreds of billions of dollars in transactions annually across three segments: Mobility (fleet payment solutions), Corporate Payments (B2B virtual card solutions), and Benefits (employee health account administration). It now benefits from WEX Bank, an FDIC-insured industrial bank in Utah - that provides access to low-cost deposit funding unavailable to most competitors.

Fleet payment solutions live and die by fuel prices and freight volumes - two variables WEX does not control. In 2025, the average U.S. fuel price fell from $3.47 to $3.32 per gallon and an ongoing freight recession pushed payment processing transactions down 4% to 546.1 million, directly compressing Mobility revenues. Longer term, improving fuel efficiency and fleet electrification create structural headwinds; WEX wrote off $9.9 million in EV-related technology assets in Q4 2025 after adoption came in slower than expected. Against competitors such as Corpay, U.S. Bank Voyager, DKV, and Edenred, WEX's most durable edge is its closed-loop network - capturing driver, vehicle, and odometer data at point of sale - combined with bank-funded receivables financing that most rivals cannot replicate.

B2B payments are digitizing fast, replacing checks and manual wires with virtual cards embedded directly into corporate workflows. WEX participates through two models: Embedded Payments, where virtual card capability is integrated into the platforms of OTAs, fintechs, and insurers, and Direct AP, which automates accounts payable for mid-sized and large corporations. The segment took a meaningful hit in 2024 when a major travel customer restructured its contract, shifting revenue from higher-margin payment processing to account servicing fees — an impact still visible in 2025's 2% revenue decline to $477.4 million. WEX is actively pushing into insurance, media, and fintech to reduce its travel concentration. Competitors range from large banks — J.P. Morgan, American Express — to pure-play fintechs such as Adyen, Stripe, and ConnexPay.

WEX is among the largest HSA custodians in the U.S. by assets, holding $4.9 billion in custodial cash at year-end 2025 — up 11% year-over-year — and earning a 4.98% yield on those balances, versus 4.90% in 2024. The segment served 21.6 million average SaaS accounts in 2025, growing to 22.4 million by Q1 2026, supported by the 2023 Ascensus acquisition and expanding COBRA and enrollment services. The economics are attractive: HSA deposit funding costs just 0.11%, while the invested assets earn nearly 5%, making revenue growth in this segment highly accretive to margins. Competitors include HealthEquity, Alegeus, Alight, and bswift.

Mobility leads at $1.386 billion (52% of revenues), followed by Benefits at $797.4 million (30%) and Corporate Payments at $477.4 million (18%). Across all three, WEX Bank is the connective tissue: its $5.4 billion deposit base — mostly HSA funds costing just 0.11% — finances the short-term receivables underpinning fleet and corporate payment operations at economics competitors struggle to match. In Mobility, the closed-loop network captures driver IDs, odometer readings, and itemized purchases that Visa and Mastercard simply cannot, creating genuine switching costs. In Benefits, a single platform serves employers, brokers, and health plans in software-only, full-administration, or white-label form.

Revenues are expected to grow 7% to $2.851 billion in 2026 and reach $3.029 billion by 2028, while EBITDA recovers from its 2025 dip ($1.137B) back toward $1.228B in 2026 and $1.340B by 2028. EBIT expansion is even more pronounced — a projected 18.5% jump to $786.6 million in 2026 — as the margin structure improves from 24.95% (2025) toward ~29.65% by 2028. Net income is forecast to rise sharply to $415.6 million in 2026 (+37%) and EPS to $11.86, and FCF is expected to dip modestly to $580.8 million in 2026 before surging to $915 million by 2028, implying a FCF yield climbing toward 12.6%.

WEX trades at 11.9x 2026E EV/EBIT and 6.64x EV/EBITDA - a meaningful de-rating from the 13.6x and 7.97x it carried on 2025 actuals. Net debt is expected to decline steadily from $3.953 billion in 2025 to $2.334 billion by 2028, with Debt/EBITDA compressing from 3.48x to 1.74x while ROE, already elevated at 42.45% in 2025 from buyback-driven equity shrinkage, is expected to remain above 32–43% through 2028.

Regarding risks, WEX takes a percentage of every fuel transaction and doesn't hedge, so the $51.8M Mobility revenue hit in 2025 was purely a function of where pump prices landed — nothing operational changed. That exposure sits on top of $4B in net debt, with $1.3B rolling over this year via brokered deposits and FHLB advances that reprice with rates. The freight recession is still running, meaning gallon volumes aren't recovering cleanly either. If prices stay soft, volumes stay weak, and refinancing gets messier, the SMB credit book in Mobility is where it would show up first.

WEX is built around a low-cost funding advantage through WEX Bank. While Mobility still generates over half of revenue, that business remains exposed to fuel prices, freight activity, and fleet electrification trends, which pressured results in 2025. The stronger long-term story is the combination of Corporate Payments digitization and the rapidly growing Benefits segment, where high-margin HSA deposits fund receivables across the broader platform at economics competitors struggle to replicate but it faces risks regarding near-term macro and refinancing risks tied to its debt load and fuel exposure.