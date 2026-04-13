What if Bitcoin's real gains only occur while Wall Street sleeps? Since 2024, the bulk of IBIT's upside has reportedly played out between the close and the open. This phenomenon has led to the creation of an ETF specifically designed to capture this "night premium."

On paper, the thesis seems almost too simple: if a significant portion of the rally happens while Wall Street is closed, one simply needs to be exposed during that window... and "cut the risk" the rest of the time. This is precisely the reasoning behind the Nicholas Bitcoin and Treasuries AfterDark ETF (ticker: NGHT), launched following an observation by Bespoke Investment Group analysts: since the launch of the IBIT spot Bitcoin ETF, the majority of performance has reportedly come from close-to-open gaps, rather than open-to-close price action.

According to calculations reported by Bloomberg, the cumulative overnight returns since IBIT's launch in January 2024 would represent approximately +200%, compared to just over +40% for a buy-and-hold strategy, while the inverse strategy (buying at the open and selling at the close) would have been negative (around -50%).

In other words: an asset that trades 24/7, but with performance that materializes when the ETF wrapper is closed. This day/night asymmetry mirrors a well-documented phenomenon in other markets: the decomposition of returns between "off-session" and "in-session" periods can be structurally unbalanced.

How NGHT actually operates



NGHT originated from a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing: the registration statement was filed on December 9, 2025, within Tidal Trust II. Its listing was confirmed by Nasdaq, with trading commencing on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

The mechanism is explicitly detailed in the official documents:

Objective: To seek capital appreciation by "systematically capturing the overnight return profile" of Bitcoin.





Exposition: NGHT does not hold Bitcoin directly; it gains exposure through a combination of U.S.-listed instruments: Bitcoin futures contracts, Bitcoin-linked ETPs/ETFs, and options on these products (synthetic structure).





Time-based Rotation: The portfolio is designed to be long Bitcoin during the close-to-open window (effectively from 4:00 PM to 9:30 AM New York time), and then primarily invested in U.S. Treasuries or cash equivalents during the U.S. trading session.

Why Bitcoin "wins at night" in ETFs



The primary explanation is not mystical; it stems from a very concrete friction: two clocks running at different speeds.

On one side, the underlying asset (Bitcoin) trades continuously. On the other, the US ETF, IBIT, trades like a stock: it is active only during market hours, which mechanically creates "gaps" at the open when the underlying price has moved during the closure.

This is exactly what the note cited by Bloomberg Intelligence highlights: the average daily close-to-open gap for IBIT is reportedly around 2%, and the 24/7 nature of the asset explains the existence of price gaps visible in a wrapper that is not itself 24/7.

Then come three more microstructural forces that can transform a simple time difference into a concentrated performance premium:

First force: Flow geography (Asia/Europe)



Analysts cited by Bloomberg point to "crypto-native" flows active during Asian and European hours, when U.S. markets are closed. If these flows are biased in a given regime, the price can drift higher during this window... and subsequently appear as a gap at the open.

More broadly, cryptocurrency analyst reports show that returns, volatility, volumes, and liquidity exhibit marked intraday patterns (markets are not "flat" over 24 hours) with specific zones of activity and volatility concentration.

Second force: Liquidity effects (the "night" is not always liquid)



Thinner liquidity outside of U.S. peak hours can amplify movements triggered by fewer or more aggressive orders. In an already volatile market, this amplification can be enough to concentrate a disproportionate share of variance (and sometimes performance) within certain windows.

Third force: The "US hour" as a rebalancing zone



The US session can become the time when "traditional" players—institutions, derivatives desks, ETF arbitrageurs—rebalance or take profits following rallies that occurred earlier. In such a configuration, the overnight captures the trend, while the session captures the digestion (or correction).

Turning the ETF wrapper into an investable strategy

NGHT does not invent the "buy at the close, sell at the open" concept. It attempts to make it operational and "packaged": an investor no longer needs to execute two daily transactions, manage derivatives collateralization, or optimize intraday cash allocation. The ETF executes the rotation and places the cash in short-term instruments (Treasuries, cash equivalents), which also serve as collateral for the derivatives machinery. In the Bloomberg article, David Nicholas presents this as a form of "temporal diversification"—diversification not by asset class, but by exposure window.

The other promise, more "administrative" in nature, is tax-related: a daily rotation performed at the fund level can be more efficient than repeating the strategy oneself (where each round trip could generate taxable events depending on the holding vehicle).

Finally, NGHT fits into a broader trend: an ETF industry that increasingly treats structure (hours, roll-down, volatility, options) as a source of "edge" in the same way as value or momentum factors.

Hidden costs and risks that can "eat" the night premium



This is the part that backtests often ignore: implementation. And on this front, NGHT stacks several layers of friction. First, there is the explicit cost: the issuer reports an expense ratio (annual fund fees) of approximately 0.97% for NGHT. Then, there are the implicit costs and operational risks, extensively listed in the documents:

High Turnover: Recurring transaction costs, which can be significant.

Derivatives Risk: Imperfect correlation, volatility, liquidity, valuation, and legal constraints; for futures, the risk of roll and contango is explicitly described (rolling can be costly when long-dated contracts are more expensive).

Counterparty Risk (notably if swaps/OTC are used) and margin/collateral risk, which can force adjustments under unfavorable market conditions.

"Overnight exposure" Risk: The fund is, by design, concentrated on a period where movements can be rapid and violent; a single unfavorable night can weigh heavily.

The NightShares precedent and the most useful lesson



Financial history offers a very clear warning: "night effect" ETFs on U.S. equities have previously attempted to capture off-session returns... and some were closed quickly.

In 2023, the NightShares 500 ETF (NSPY) and the NightShares 2000 ETF (NIWM) announced the cessation of trading and liquidation (liquidated on August 10, 2023) after struggling to attract assets and delivering performance deemed disappointing relative to their benchmarks. According to several observers, a key factor was the real cost of implementation and a market regime where "day" began to outperform "night."

Ultimately, the irony may lie there. By stacking layers of structure, derivatives, hourly rotation, fees, tracking risks, and operational complexity to try and capture a specific anomaly, one ends up returning to something simpler: if the goal is truly to gain exposure to Bitcoin without suffering the hourly limits of the ETF wrapper, the most direct route may still be to hold Bitcoin itself directly. Because unlike the ETF, it never closes.