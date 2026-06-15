Worldline Completes Reverse Stock Split

Worldline has announced the completion of its reverse stock split, a move approved by the Board of Directors on April 28. The operation involved the exchange of 40 existing shares for one new share, a technical adjustment with no direct impact on the total value of the holdings maintained by each shareholder.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/15/2026 at 02:14 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This transaction reduces the total number of shares outstanding for the payment solutions group from 2,263,672,800 to 56,591,820. The new shares were admitted for trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market effective June 15 and have been assigned a new ISIN code (FR00140182K6).



The new shares resulting from the consolidation are eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD) as of today. Shareholders holding a number of shares in multiples of 40 are not required to take any action, as the consolidation has been processed automatically by their financial intermediaries.



Shareholders who did not hold a multiple of 40 shares will be compensated for their fractional rights by their financial intermediary, with the exception of beneficiaries of free shares granted under Worldline's performance share plans that are currently within a lock-up period.