ams-OSRAM AG Stock price
Equities
AMS
AT0000A18XM4
Semiconductors
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.167 CHF
|+2.82%
|-8.38%
|-52.89%
|11:20am
|Ams Osram Offers EUR800 Million of Notes due 2029
|MT
|Nov. 06
|Fitch Changes Ams Osram Outlook to Stable from Positive; Ratings Confirmed
|MT
|Sales 2023 *
|3,613 M 3,861 M 3,485 M
|Sales 2024 *
|3,653 M 3,903 M 3,523 M
|Capitalization
|835 M 892 M 805 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-1,523 M -1,627 M -1,469 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-19.00 M -20.30 M -18.33 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
0,82x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|2,126 M 2,272 M 2,051 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|2,109 M 2,254 M 2,034 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
0,81x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-0,64x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-35,2x
|Employees
|20,000
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|94.69%
|1 day
|+2.92%
|1 week
|-8.38%
|Current month
|-1.52%
|1 month
|-18.02%
|3 months
|-48.76%
|6 months
|-47.49%
|Current year
|-52.89%
1 week
3.00
3.56
1 month
2.99
3.90
Current year
2.99
9.96
1 year
2.99
9.96
3 years
2.99
24.83
5 years
2.99
57.80
10 years
2.99
121.20
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|65
|2013
|Public Communications Contact
|-
|-
Jennifer Zhao PRN
|Corporate Officer/Principal
|-
|2016
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Guido Klestil BRD
|Director/Board Member
|81
|1987
Kin Wah Loh BRD
|Director/Board Member
|69
|2015
Brian Krzanich BRD
|Director/Board Member
|63
|2019
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|2.40%
|2 M€
|-10.58%
|2.21%
|21 M€
|-19.66%
|2.21%
|1 M€
|0.00%
|2.21%
|1 M€
|-.--%
|1.85%
|8 M€
|0.00%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|3.180
|+3.25%
|679 675
|23-11-10
|3.080
|-4.02%
|1,592,797
|23-11-09
|3.209
|-0.25%
|1,644,299
|23-11-08
|3.217
|-4.93%
|1,725,750
|23-11-07
|3.384
|-2.51%
|1,322,579
Delayed Quote Swiss Exchange, November 13, 2023 at 10:47 am EST
ams-OSRAM AG is an Austria-based company active in the semiconductors industry. It designs and produces integrated analog microchips and offers services and consulting in the areas of power management, sensors, sensor interfaces and mobile entertainment. The Company provides its products and services to customers in the communications, industrial, medical technology and automotive markets. The Company divides its activities into two business segments: Products and Foundry. The Products business segment consists of Consumer and Communications, Industry and Medical, as well as Automotive market areas and manufactures sensors, such as complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) sensors for environmental data. The Foundry business segment comprises the Full Service Foundry area that offers contract manufacture of analog integrated circuit (IC) technologies. The Company operates subsidiaries in Europe, the United States, Japan, India, China, Korea and the Philippines.
SectorSemiconductors
Calendar
2024-02-05 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
3.196EUR
Average target price
8.152EUR
Spread / Average Target
+155.07%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-52.89%
|891 M $
|+233.39%
|1194 B $
|+27.31%
|446 B $
|+69.01%
|395 B $
|+80.76%
|192 B $
|+11.90%
|138 B $
|-11.90%
|134 B $
|+4.06%
|85 869 M $
|+48.02%
|82 748 M $
|+75.73%
|68 052 M $