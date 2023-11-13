Stock AMS AMS-OSRAM AG
PDF Report : ams-OSRAM AG

ams-OSRAM AG Stock price

Equities

AMS

AT0000A18XM4

Semiconductors

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 11:20:00 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for ams-OSRAM AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
3.167 CHF +2.82% -8.38% -52.89%
11:20am Ams Osram Offers EUR800 Million of Notes due 2029 MT
Nov. 06 Fitch Changes Ams Osram Outlook to Stable from Positive; Ratings Confirmed MT
Financials

Sales 2023 * 3,613 M 3,861 M 3,485 M Sales 2024 * 3,653 M 3,903 M 3,523 M Capitalization 835 M 892 M 805 M
Net income 2023 * -1,523 M -1,627 M -1,469 M Net income 2024 * -19.00 M -20.30 M -18.33 M EV / Sales 2023 *
0,82x
Net Debt 2023 * 2,126 M 2,272 M 2,051 M Net Debt 2024 * 2,109 M 2,254 M 2,034 M EV / Sales 2024 *
0,81x
P/E ratio 2023 *
-0,64x
P/E ratio 2024 *
-35,2x
Employees 20,000
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 94.69%
Chart ams-OSRAM AG

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about ams-OSRAM AG

Ams Osram Offers EUR800 Million of Notes due 2029 MT
Fitch Changes Ams Osram Outlook to Stable from Positive; Ratings Confirmed MT
AMS OSRAM : Q3 23: financing plan progressing well so far Alphavalue
AMS-OSRAM : Jefferies sticks Neutral ZD
AMS-OSRAM : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
AMS-OSRAM : Barclays maintains a Sell rating ZD
AMS-OSRAM : Jefferies remains Neutral ZD
AMS-OSRAM : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Transcript : Ams-OSRAM AG, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 31, 2023 CI
Ams Osram Posts Lower Q3 Loss; Revenue Shrinks MT
Ams-OSRAM AG Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2023 CI
Ams-OSRAM AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Ams Osram Signs MYR2 Billion Sale, Leaseback Financing Deal for Malaysian Semiconductor Facility MT
AMS-OSRAM : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
Ams Osram Adds Four New Leds to Its Family of Ostar Projection Power Products CI
Analyst Recommendations on ams-OSRAM AG

Press releases ams-OSRAM AG

Ams OSRAM announces the offering of EUR 800 million equivalent senior notes as part of its recently presented financing plan EQ
Brightness Boost in Automotive Forward Lighting as ams OSRAM Launches Third Generation of OSLON® Submount PL LEDs BU
Ams OSRAM : First half and second quarter 2024 results PU
Ams OSRAM : Full year and fourth quarter 2023 results PU
News in other languages on ams-OSRAM AG

AMS Osram veut lever 800 millions d'euros pour refinancer sa dette
AMS Osram lanciert Angebot für Anleihe im Wert von 800 Mio Euro
Ams OSRAM gibt die Emission von vorrangigen Schuldverschreibungen im Gegenwert von EUR 800 Mio. als Teil des kürzlich vorgestellten Finanzierungsplans bekannt
Ams OSRAM gibt die Emission von vorrangigen Schuldverschreibungen im Gegenwert von EUR 800 Mio. als Teil des kürzlich vorgestellten Finanzierungsplans bekannt
AMS-Osram-Aktien nach Quartalszahlen unter Druck
Quotes and Performance

1 day+2.92%
1 week-8.38%
Current month-1.52%
1 month-18.02%
3 months-48.76%
6 months-47.49%
Current year-52.89%
Highs and lows

1 week
3.00
Extreme 2.999
3.56
1 month
2.99
Extreme 2.992
3.90
Current year
2.99
Extreme 2.992
9.96
1 year
2.99
Extreme 2.992
9.96
3 years
2.99
Extreme 2.992
24.83
5 years
2.99
Extreme 2.992
57.80
10 years
2.99
Extreme 2.992
121.20
Managers and Directors - ams-OSRAM AG

Managers TitleAgeSince
Thomas Stockmeier CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer 65 2013
Patricia Moosburger IRO
 Public Communications Contact - -
Jennifer Zhao PRN
 Corporate Officer/Principal - 2016
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Guido Klestil BRD
 Director/Board Member 81 1987
Kin Wah Loh BRD
 Director/Board Member 69 2015
Brian Krzanich BRD
 Director/Board Member 63 2019
ETFs positioned on ams-OSRAM AG

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
L&G OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY & PHOTONICS ESG EXCLUSIONS UCITS ETF - USD ETF L&G Optical Technology & Photonics ESG Exclusions UCITS ETF - USD
2.40% 2 M€ -10.58%
EVOLVE AUTOMOBILE INNOVATION INDEX ETF - CAD HEDGED ETF Evolve Automobile Innovation Index ETF - CAD Hedged
2.21% 21 M€ -19.66%
EVOLVE AUTOMOBILE INNOVATION INDEX ETF - USD ETF Evolve Automobile Innovation Index ETF - USD
2.21% 1 M€ 0.00%
EVOLVE AUTOMOBILE INNOVATION INDEX ETF - CAD ETF Evolve Automobile Innovation Index ETF - CAD
2.21% 1 M€ -.--%
HORIZONS INDUSTRY 4.0 INDEX ETF - CAD ETF Horizons Industry 4.0 Index ETF - CAD
1.85% 8 M€ 0.00%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 3.180 +3.25% 679 675
23-11-10 3.080 -4.02% 1,592,797
23-11-09 3.209 -0.25% 1,644,299
23-11-08 3.217 -4.93% 1,725,750
23-11-07 3.384 -2.51% 1,322,579

Delayed Quote Swiss Exchange, November 13, 2023 at 10:47 am EST

Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG is an Austria-based company active in the semiconductors industry. It designs and produces integrated analog microchips and offers services and consulting in the areas of power management, sensors, sensor interfaces and mobile entertainment. The Company provides its products and services to customers in the communications, industrial, medical technology and automotive markets. The Company divides its activities into two business segments: Products and Foundry. The Products business segment consists of Consumer and Communications, Industry and Medical, as well as Automotive market areas and manufactures sensors, such as complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) sensors for environmental data. The Foundry business segment comprises the Full Service Foundry area that offers contract manufacture of analog integrated circuit (IC) technologies. The Company operates subsidiaries in Europe, the United States, Japan, India, China, Korea and the Philippines.
Sector
Semiconductors
Calendar
2024-02-05 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for ams-OSRAM AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
3.196EUR
Average target price
8.152EUR
Spread / Average Target
+155.07%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Semiconductors

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AMS-OSRAM AG Stock ams-OSRAM AG
-52.89% 891 M $
NVIDIA CORPORATION Stock NVIDIA Corporation
+233.39% 1194 B $
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
+27.31% 446 B $
BROADCOM INC. Stock Broadcom Inc.
+69.01% 395 B $
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. Stock Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
+80.76% 192 B $
QUALCOMM, INC. Stock Qualcomm, Inc.
+11.90% 138 B $
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Stock Texas Instruments
-11.90% 134 B $
ANALOG DEVICES, INC. Stock Analog Devices, Inc.
+4.06% 85 869 M $
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. Stock Micron Technology, Inc.
+48.02% 82 748 M $
SK HYNIX INC. Stock SK hynix Inc.
+75.73% 68 052 M $
Other Semiconductors
