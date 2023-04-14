Advanced search
    BRK.A   US0846701086

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(BRK.A)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02:52 2023-04-13 pm EDT
490760.00 USD   +1.50%
06:27aBerkshire Hathaway Inc: Macro trade
MS
06:23aBerkshire Hathaway Reportedly Sells $1.2 Billion in Yen-Denominated Bonds
MT
04/13Marketmind: Dollar skids, China revs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Berkshire Hathaway Inc: Macro trade

04/14/2023 | 06:27am EDT
While waiting for the big event in Omaha, Warren Buffett is making headlines following the special interview he gave yesterday to CNBC from Japan.

He discussed among other things his investments in 2020 in the five major Japanese conglomerates - Mitsubishi, Sumitomo, Mitsui, Itochu and Marubeni - usually referred to as "trading houses".

These five groups and their thousands of subsidiaries around the world are characterized by hyper-complex, even indecipherable structures - which does not seem to have put Buffett off. What they have in common is that they benefit directly from high commodity prices.

They serve as suppliers to Japanese industry, which is entirely dependent on imports. By pooling their purchases - hence the title of "trading houses" - and by taking foreign holdings, they secure the flow of commodities and ensure advantageous pricing conditions.

Publicly, Buffett justified his investments in the five groups in the classic way: at the time, they were quoting x7 their profits, i.e. a return on earnings of 14% in a context of long rates at less than 1%. So it made a lot of sense to borrow in yen to finance these acquisitions.

But there may be something else under the surface. Buffett, notwithstanding the good-father approach he usually preaches, is also accustomed to idiosyncratic bets on commodities. Fanatics of the Oracle of Omaha will think of his cocoa or silver trades, or his recent investments in Chevron and Occidental Petroleum.

The Japanese operations may well be part of the same trick. On paper, it is an extraordinarily well-sequenced "short bonds/long commodities" trade: rates in Japan have quadrupled in the last 18 months, while commodity prices have rebounded considerably since the lows of the pandemic.

It is true that the Japanese central bank indicated a few days ago that it was not planning to raise its key rate, but it is certain that it will not go any lower in the current inflationary context - on this side, optionality is almost guaranteed.

In parallel, on the commodities side, there are multiple signs that a new "super-cycle" is beginning after ten years of stress and under-investment.


© MarketScreener.com 2023
All news about BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
04/12Warner Bros Discovery unveils revamped 'Max' in push for streaming growth
RE
04/12Top Stories at Midday: China Taunts Taiwan, Buffett Sees More Bank..
MT
04/12Warren Buffett Says Berkshire Hathaway Not Planning to Sell More Apple Stock; Earlier S..
MT
04/12Buffett says people shouldn't worry about Berkshire, banks
AQ
04/12Buffett: Do not panic about U.S. banking industry
RE
04/11Japan stocks extend gains on boost from Buffett's comments
RE
04/11Top Stories at Midday: Bitcoin Breaks $30K, Buffett Bumps Japanese..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 356 B - -
Net income 2023 32 558 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 703 B 703 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 383 000
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 490 760,00 $
Average target price 530 537,33 $
Spread / Average Target 8,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Warren Edward Buffett Director
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Charlotte M. Guyman Independent Director
Stephen B. Burke Independent Director
Susan Lynne Decker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.3.16%702 555
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.59%130 411
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY44.56%102 814
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.96%70 484
3M COMPANY-11.48%58 538
HITACHI, LTD.9.18%51 724
