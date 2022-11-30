Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-30 am EST
45.52 AUD   +1.56%
02:12pEmerging market policymakers dare to hope for brighter 2023
RE
12:28pREUTERS NEXT-BHP's CEO expects Chinese economic growth to continue
RE
11:21aBHP's Henry sees fundamentals in place for China's economic growth
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Emerging market policymakers dare to hope for brighter 2023

11/30/2022 | 02:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People shop at a crowded market ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in the old quarters of Delhi

(Reuters) - Policymakers in Asia and Africa voiced growing economic optimism at a Reuters conference on Wednesday, chiming with a rally in emerging markets, an expected slowdown in U.S. rate hikes and an easing of COVID restrictions in China.

Finance ministers from India and crisis-stricken Sri Lanka and Zambia all gave upbeat outlooks at the Reuters NEXT event, on a day when emerging market shares were set to notch up their best month since May 2009.

South Korea's central bank governor also struck an optimistic note in an interview aired at the conference, a mix of virtual sessions and an in-person event in New York.

Governor Rhee Chang-yong revealed that the bank expected its policy rate to peak at around 3.5% in the current business cycle, a short hop from the current level of 3.25%.

He also said a reopening of China could propel the South Korean economy in 2023. China is still struggling with COVID restrictions and anti-lockdown protests three years after the pandemic began, but it is showing signs of relaxing the rules.

"Actually if China loosens zero-COVID policy and reopens their borders and economy that will be a tremendous stimulus for us. I hope that it can happen soon," Rhee added.

That remark lined up with global miner BHP Group Chief Executive Mike Henry, who told the conference that China looked set for continued economic growth over the next 20 years.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman forecast a "very good" economy ahead of 2024 national elections, fuelled by capital spending. Growth is officially seen at around 6.8%-7% for the year to March 31, in line with pre-pandemic rates.

Sri Lanka and Zambia, both grappling with debt crises fuelled in part by large Chinese loans, also took heart from the improving global mood music on interest rates and inflation.

Sri Lanka, which collapsed this year into its worst financial turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948, aims to restore growth to pre-crisis levels in 2026.

State finance minister Shehan Semasinghe also said the nation was intent on meeting a December deadline to present plans to help unlock an International Monetary Fund bail-out.

Zambia, which defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2020, aims to complete its restructuring of nearly $15 billion of external debt in the first quarter of 2023, Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said. Zambia is "in active engagement" with its largest bilateral creditor China, he added.

The prospects of slowing rate rises and inflation in the United States may have revived some spirits in emerging markets, but they have yet to brighten the mood in Europe and the United Kingdom.

Tightening financial conditions and the prospect of an economic recession are going to be a toxic brew for European shares going into 2023, according to a Reuters poll of fund managers and strategists.

To view the Reuters NEXT conference live on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, please click here

(Writing by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 1.56% 45.52 Delayed Quote.36.58%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.15% 473.42 Real-time Quote.-13.44%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 2.36% 156.8 Real-time Quote.-12.55%
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
02:12pEmerging market policymakers dare to hope for brighter 2023
RE
12:28pREUTERS NEXT-BHP's CEO expects Chinese economic growth to continue
RE
11:21aBHP's Henry sees fundamentals in place for China's economic growth
RE
04:56aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: Barclays starts Rolls-Royce with 'overweigh..
AN
04:28aKeeping Our Kids Safe Around Water : To us thats big
PU
11/29Moody's Puts BHP On Review For Upgrade Amid Continued Strong Operating Performance
MT
11/29Australian shares fall; focus on Powell's speech, China data
RE
11/29Inflation Decline in Germany, Spain Helps Boost European Equities
MT
11/29Australia's Fortescue taps Woodside veteran as CEO amid green energy push
RE
11/29Australian shares close higher on China hopes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 53 035 M - -
Net income 2023 14 565 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 6,59%
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,97x
EV / Sales 2024 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 45 295
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 30,45 $
Average target price 28,28 $
Spread / Average Target -7,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Edgar Basto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED36.58%151 832
RIO TINTO PLC13.72%109 912
GLENCORE PLC46.90%87 258
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.07%47 818
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)65.35%42 503
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-19.15%29 216